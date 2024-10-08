SpotHero Integrates with Google to Expand Access to Digital Parking Solutions via Google Maps and Google Search

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpotHero, the leading parking reservation marketplace in North America, today announced its integration with Google to expand access to its digital parking solutions for drivers across North America. Through this announcement, SpotHero will integrate directly into Google Maps and Google Search to enable users to find parking options and availability near their destination. SpotHero soft launched on both platforms in April 2024, and has been expanding to additional facilities and event destinations nationwide.

To access this feature, Google Search and Google Maps users will be able to search for parking near their destination and reserve it using the “Book Online” button, which will direct them to the SpotHero website where they can complete their reservation using SpotHero’s secure payment options. Users will also be able to reserve their parking spot in advance using SpotHero’s date and time filters and choose a facility that offers EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, valet services, and more.

“Integrating with Google Maps and Google Search will vastly improve parking accessibility for both drivers and our parking operator partners,” said Mark Lawrence, CEO and Founder of SpotHero. “By tapping into Google Maps’ extensive user base consisting of millions of daily users, we can effectively support more drivers in North American cities seeking digital parking solutions with easy, affordable spots that fit their specific needs.”

Since 2011, SpotHero has connected millions of drivers across the United States and Canada with off-street parking spaces via its parking operator partners. Currently serving over 8,000 locations and 300 cities, SpotHero has integrated with several consumer technology platforms including integrating with Apple Maps and offering digitized parking for partners like the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros and venues like Madison Square Garden and SAP Center.

SpotHero is the #1 rated and most downloaded parking reservation app. Connecting drivers with leading parking operators across the country, SpotHero empowers its partners with data-driven insights to increase revenues and manage their inventory more efficiently through its machine learning-powered dynamic pricing platform, SpotHero IQ.

