iCapital® Surpasses US$200 Billion in Global Platform Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world's alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, announces that it has surpassed US$200 billion in global platform assets. Increased global client demand for high-quality private market funds has led to this milestone and accelerated the growth of client assets on iCapital's platform.

“iCapital is honored to help more financial advisors than ever grow their businesses through the use of our technology and end-to-end operating platform,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “Our customers are and will continue to be the cornerstone of everything we do. Together, we have surpassed this $200B AUM milestone, and together we will innovate and transform the alternatives investing experience to create opportunities for the long-term successful outcomes that financial advisors seek for their clients.”

This demand highlights the industry's commitment to private market strategies and the strong partnerships iCapital has built with leading global investment firms within the alternatives ecosystem to ensure a superior client experience. The integration of iCapital’s technology platform, operating system, and data solutions helps advisors and their clients navigate the complexities of alternative investments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Financial professionals and asset managers who use iCapital’s platform doubled the number of assets on the platform from $100 billion in December 2021 to over $200 billion in September 2024.

More than 104,000 financial professionals have transacted on the iCapital platform in the last 12 months, with an average of four visits per month.

The platform provides access to over 1630 funds from over 600 asset managers, a more than 77% increase in the number of funds available on its platform since December 2021.

The platform has evolved to support alternatives, structured investments, and annuities.

By the end of 2024, iCapital will have invested over $600 million in its technology platform, operating system, and investment solutions and tools.

A GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY

iCapital supports advisors and their clients across the globe and will continue to provide on-the-ground support for wealth managers across regions with growing demand for alternative investments for their private clients. In addition to its international offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Singapore, Hong Kong and Toronto, iCapital opened a new office in Tokyo this year, and the firm will open offices in Australia and the Middle East in the next six months. Today, US$28 billion+ of assets on iCapital’s platform stem from international investors outside the United States, a figure expected to continue to grow significantly in the coming years.

“There is an ongoing shift in the role of public versus private markets in supporting growing, profitable companies. It’s increasingly important for private investors around the world to have the opportunity to access private markets so they can benefit from the value creation, which is nowadays increasingly happening outside of the public markets because companies are remaining private longer,” said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital. “We are focused as a global team on continuing to educate advisors and their clients on the opportunity that private markets investing can provide as a core component of a diversified portfolio and the power that technology plays in facilitating accessibility.”

This milestone of US$200 billion in global platform assets would not have been possible without the trust and continued support of our clients. While iCapital has made important technological advances in making alternative investments simpler to access and manage, we have continued to invest significant resources in taking our technology and operating system to the next level in support of our clients. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve both asset managers and the wealth management industry, and delivering exceptional value to our clients will remain our highest priority.

1 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)

2 As of September 30, 2024