Responsible AI Institute Expands Team and Member Ecosystem to Broaden Scope and Enterprise AI Safeguards

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating the responsible use of AI worldwide, today announced that Ally, Genpact, and Kennedys have joined as members. Also in Q3 2024, the Institute expanded and advanced its internal team and continued its virtual events series on the responsible AI regulation landscape and responsible AI strategies.

" We're excited to welcome Ally, Genpact, and Kennedys to the RAI Institute family as we work together to grow and improve responsible AI practices,” said Jeff Easley, general manager of RAI Institute. “ Each of these organizations brings something special to the table, helping us learn more about the different ways AI is used across industries.”

RAI Institute's Newest Members From Q3 2024

Ally

“ Joining Responsible AI Institute shows our commitment to continue advocating for high standards in the use of AI while also thoughtfully leveraging its potential in financial services,” said Sathish Muthukrishnan, chief information, data, and digital officer at Ally. “ While we can only control our own approach to AI, we hope that as we ‘do it right’ with AI, others will commit to using it responsibly as well.”

Ally is a financial services company with the largest all-digital bank in the U.S. As AI adoption accelerates, Ally recognizes responsible AI practices are critical for building trust and unlocking AI’s full potential, and is the first U.S.-based bank to join the Institute.

Genpact

“ Regulated and responsible AI practices are mission-critical today,” said Sreekanth Menon, global AI practice leader at Genpact. “ At Genpact, we believe responsible AI demands strong data management and governance, combined with a deep culture of learning and innovation to drive scale and outsized impact. Together with the Responsible AI Institute, we’re committed to building a future where AI is both powerful and responsible.”

Genpact is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. With its extensive expertise in data, technology, and AI and deep understanding of businesses and industry-specific challenges, Genpact is poised to provide critical insights on the responsible deployment of AI technologies.

Kennedys

“ The world of AI has many opportunities for the legal sector. We are committed to supporting our clients in all the ways that AI will impact them and their businesses,” said Martin Stockdale, partner and global AI program lead at Kennedys. “ At the same time, we are looking forward to assessing how we work with AI in an innovative but responsible way that will benefit Kennedys, our clients, and the industry whilst always ensuring our clients' data and reputations are protected. Responsible AI Institute’s input and guidance will be critical as the partnership reflects our values of providing best-in-class legal counsel, while adhering to the highest ethical standards and embracing social responsibility.”

Kennedys is a leading global law firm specializing in litigation and dispute resolution for the insurance sector. The company has 47 offices around the world and is currently working on its global AI initiative to unlock the potential of this emerging technology.

Newly Appointed Team Members and Virtual Event Series Expand the Institute's Strategic Commitment to Advancing Responsible AI

RAI Institute has appointed Nicole McCaffrey as head of strategy and marketing, brought on Steve Lewis as head of growth, and onboarded two new AI policy analysts, Sez Harmon and Yogasai Gazula.

Since first joining the team as head of marketing and engagement, McCaffrey has been a driving force behind the Institute’s marketing initiatives and strategic growth. In her new role, McCaffrey will be incremental in shaping the future of the Institute’s business strategy and marketing efforts, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Given Lewis’ extensive expertise in scaling businesses and driving revenue growth, he’s well-equipped to lead the Institute’s membership acquisition and retention, go-to-market development, and demand generation strategies while promoting adoption of responsible AI practices.

As part of the Policy and Delivery team, Harmon and Gazula will help member organizations assess their AI maturity, evaluate and improve their AI systems, and provide them with actionable insights through recommendations, workshops, and reports.

" As AI policies and strategies evolve with digital advancements, business leaders and developers need a reliable guide for responsible AI. The RAI Institute’s expanding team is ready to help organizations navigate this transformation. We're excited about our growth and the progress we'll achieve together with our members," Easley shared.

Following a Summer hiatus, RAI Institute has resumed its virtual event series. Join the team’s panel discussion on October 16 at 11:00 am EST to explore key lessons in responsible AI implementation drawn from mature practices in highly regulated sectors like finance, energy, and insurance, and discover the current state of AI regulation in the U.S. with last month’s virtual event.

About Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute)

Founded in 2016, Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute) is a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations. We accelerate and simplify responsible AI adoption by providing our members with AI conformity assessments, benchmarks and certifications that are closely aligned with global standards and emerging regulations.

Members include leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, ATB Financial and many others dedicated to bringing responsible AI to all industry sectors.

