Okta Announces Finalists for SaaS Startup Competition to Build Identity Security Applications

Okta, a leading identity and access management company, today announced the three finalists for its inaugural Okta SaaS Startup Competition. These finalists, selected for their innovative use of identity-enabled workflows, will pitch their solutions live at Oktane24, taking place in Las Vegas from October 15-17, 2024.

The finalists and a video highlighting their innovative solutions are shown below:

Block Party (Video link)

RunReveal (Video link)

Validia (Video link)

These finalists represent some of the most promising early-stage startups in the US, each building cutting-edge applications leveraging identity, privacy, and security. They will compete for a chance to win prizes and gain access to a global network of identity management experts and venture capitalists.

Attendees of Oktane24 will have the unique opportunity to witness these groundbreaking startups pitch their solutions live on October 15th. Don’t miss this exciting competition—be part of the audience and see firsthand which startup will emerge as the winner in identity security innovation.

“ This competition embodies Okta’s commitment to fostering innovation in identity and access management. The finalists have showcased incredible creativity and technical expertise in developing identity-enabled applications,” said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures. “ We invite everyone to join us at Oktane24 to witness these visionary startups and their impact on the future of technology.”

Oktane24 is a must-attend event for anyone interested in identity security, application development, and startup innovation. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the audience that decides the future of identity-driven startups.

Learn more about Oktane24 and register to attend the live competition: https://www.okta.com/oktane/

Learn more about the Okta Startup Competition here: www.okta.com/saas-startup-competition

