CDK Extends Relationship With AutoCanada

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced a long-term extension of its agreement with AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group. The extension allows AutoCanada to further leverage the depth and breadth of CDK software—including the industry’s leading DMS and a fully integrated CRM—to enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency, and drive profitable growth.

“As a CDK customer of more than 20 years, our partnership continues to stand the test of time,” said Paul Antony, executive chairman, AutoCanada. “With proven solutions that scale and forward-thinking innovation, we know we can depend on CDK to provide the tools necessary to create exceptional guest experiences.”

AutoCanada operates 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in the United States in Illinois.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with AutoCanada as we continue to drive digital transformation across the automotive industry,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK. “This longstanding relationship is a testament to the work our team does every day to drive innovation that better connects dealers, OEMs and consumers. We look forward to making our bond with AutoCanada stronger than ever.”

As of 2024, CDK software is relied upon to power the operations of the majority of franchise dealerships in North America, including five of the six publicly held dealership groups in the U.S. and the sole public dealer group in Canada.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.