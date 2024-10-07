ARM & HAMMER™ Announces First Annual Baking Soda Rocket Day: Launch Across America on October 10th

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda is thrilled to announce the inaugural Baking Soda Rocket Day: Launch Across America, set to take place on October 10, 2024. In coordination with the final day of World Space Week, the goal of this day is to ignite curiosity and enthusiasm for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) among students nationwide by breaking the record for the most baking soda bottle rockets launched ever in one day. Baking soda rocket launches will take place at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center®, Home of Space Camp® and in over 250 underserved schools nationwide. Emily Calandrelli (Emily the Space Gal) will share an instructional video with participating students in addition to leading a rocket launch in-person from Queens, New York.

The instructional video from Emily Calandrelli will provide directions for classrooms to follow to build and launch their baking soda rockets, and students will be encouraged to reflect on their learning experiences with their families after the record-breaking day is over. Parents can help their children participate in the excitement of attempting to break the record of most baking soda rocket launches in one day by going to BakingSodaRocket.com to learn how to build and launch a bottle rocket. Parents, guardians, and educators who share their student’s bottle rocket launch on social media will have a chance to enter to win a trip to Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama *.

"I am so excited to be leading a baking soda rocket launch with ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda from Queens, New York where I will be sharing more about my career in STEAM and ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda's continued mission of inspiring kids from diverse backgrounds to imagine futures brighter than the stars for themselves," said Emily Calandrelli. "It's critical to open the door to learning opportunities related to STEAM in the classroom and at home, especially for students that may not otherwise have the chance to explore and discuss STEAM learning experiences.”

In addition to impactful ongoing partnerships between ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda and educational programs and organizations such as Odyssey of the Mind and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Home of Space Camp, Rocket Day underscores the importance of active participation in STEAM learning to support an innovative and diverse future workforce. Women make up only 34% of the STEAM workforce while Hispanic or Latino workers make up only 14% of STEAM workers, while Black or African American workers represent only 9% of STEAM workers. With STEAM jobs projected to grow by 10.8% between 2021 and 2031, it is essential to provide accessible, hands-on learning opportunities that spark interest and participation.

“ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda’s Rocket Day represents an opportunity to demonstrate how accessible and joyful it can be to engage with STEAM in new and creative ways,” said Aaron Greengard, Senior Brand Manager of ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda. “By using everyday items like ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda, we are making STEAM education more tangible and inspiring. Our goal is to spark curiosity and foster a lifelong passion for discovery in students from all backgrounds, ensuring that the excitement of learning extends beyond the classroom and into their everyday lives.”

For more information about ARM & HAMMER Rocket Day: Launch Across America and to get involved, we invite parents and educators to visit BakingSodaRocket.com.

