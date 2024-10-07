Valiant Energy Solutions Partners with Cambridge Savings Bank’s Asset-Based Lending Team to Expand M&A Capabilities and Deliver Innovative Total Energy Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valiant Energy Solutions, a trusted name in energy services with a 60-year legacy throughout Connecticut, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and over $7 billion in assets. This partnership will enable Valiant Energy to expand its portfolio, offering the latest innovations in total energy solutions, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and sustainable fuels, for both residential and commercial customers.

Under the leadership of President and CEO, William Otis, Valiant Energy Solutions has undergone a notable transformation over the past three years. Key initiatives included a company-wide rebranding and significant investment in digital infrastructure, such as Salesforce, the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) software. These changes have positioned Valiant Energy Solutions to better serve its customers and respond to the evolving energy landscape.

“We are enthusiastic about this vital partnership with Cambridge Savings Bank. The depth of the team’s financial expertise and shared commitment to innovation and energy initiatives will allow us to expand our capabilities and better educate and serve our customers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our company’s history, positioning us for continued growth and success in delivering comprehensive total energy solutions.” said William Otis.

When conventional lending options are not the best solution, CSB’s Asset-Based Lending division can provide much-needed liquidity to help organizations fulfill growth plans. Whether a business is looking to borrow funds for growth, recapitalization, working capital, or an acquisition, CSB has the financing options that can help companies meet a variety of business goals.

“From the moment we first met with William Otis and the Valiant team, we knew we could develop a creative lending package to both meet their current needs, as well as provide a platform for future growth. We look forward to a long relationship together as they serve their customers with ever evolving energy solutions.” said Yvonne Kizner, SVP Asset-Based Lending, Cambridge Savings Bank.

This partnership represents a new chapter in Valiant Energy Solutions’ journey to lead in the energy sector delivering the most innovative energy solutions. With the expertise of CSB along with an aligned growth strategy partnership, Valiant Energy Solutions aims to grow its footprint while maintaining the high standards of service and reliability that have earned the trust of customers for six decades.

For more information about Valiant Energy Solutions and the partnership with CSB, please contact Tina Allen, Chief Revenue Officer at tina.allen@valiantenergy.com.

CSB’s commercial division is focused on serving the needs of its local communities and businesses, offering a full suite of Corporate Banking and Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Asset-Based Lending, Treasury Management and Trade Services solutions. To learn more about CSB’s custom solutions for commercial entities, please contact Yvonne Kizner at ykizner@cambridgesavings.com.

About Valiant Energy Solutions:

Valiant Energy Solutions is a premier, one-stop shop energy solutions partner, dedicated to providing unparalleled service and expertise throughout Connecticut. From HVAC solutions to fuel, electrical, plumbing, EV charging, and more, our team of skilled professionals ensures your home or business runs smoothly and efficiently—24/7. To learn more, please visit https://www.valiantenergy.com.

About Cambridge Savings Bank:

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $7 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. In March 2023, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed CSB’s investment-grade rating, reinforcing the bank’s position as a reliable business lender. To learn more about how CSB can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS # 543370.