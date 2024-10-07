Banijay Rights Acquires Segment Rights to Great Pacific Media’s Highway Thru Hell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Pacific Media (“GPM”), a Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX:THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) company, is pleased to announce that Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, has acquired segment rights to GPM’s long-running hit docuseries Highway Thru Hell.

Banijay Rights, the longtime distributor of Highway Thru Hell internationally, now holds the rights to license, distribute, publish and broadcast short-form segments and stories excerpted from the series, which is currently in pre-production on its 14th season.

An official Highway Thru Hell YouTube channel (@HighwayThruHellTV), created and managed by Banijay Rights, launched in August. Additionally, Banijay Rights now publishes segments on social media platforms, including Highway Thru Hell’s Official Show Page on Facebook.

Highway Thru Hell debuted on Bell Media’s Discovery in 2012 and instantly became a hit, with its depiction of the harrowing, real-life challenges faced by tow operators and rescue crews tasked with keeping North America’s most important trade routes open, no matter what. Counting 13 seasons and more than 200 episodes produced, the series is currently available on platforms across 180 territories. Additionally, Banijay Rights launched a dedicated Highway Thru Hell FAST channel earlier this year, which is now available in the U.K. and Australia.

“Banijay Rights has been an amazing partner in expanding the international reach of Highway Thru Hell,” said David Way, CEO of Great Pacific Media. “We could not be happier to have their team leading the expansion of the series online.”

Thunderbird President of Global Distribution, Richard Goldsmith, added: “Highway Thru Hell continues to engage and attract new audiences around the world. The official YouTube channel and an increased presence across social platforms will only strengthen the series and its brand.”

Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, Banijay Rights, added: “We are delighted to sign this new rights deal and launch the Highway Thru Hell YouTube channel, following this year’s successful rollout of the dedicated FAST channel. Combined with increased presence on social media we will continue to reach and attract further audiences to this renowned series.”

ABOUT GREAT PACIFIC MEDIA

Great Pacific Media programs are seen in more than 180 territories, and the Thunderbird company specializes in the financing, development, production and co-production of factual, documentary, and reality television, with a growing slate of scripted projects that include Syfy series Reginald the Vampire and feature films Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Additional productions at Great Pacific Media include the highly rated Discovery Canada series Highway Thru Hell, new series Rocky Mountain Wreckers (The Weather Channel, Discovery Canada) and Timber Titans (Discovery Canada), with new seasons of Deadman’s Curse (The History Channel, Hulu) and Wild Rose Vets (produced in association with Wapanatahk Media for APTN, Blue Ant Media) on the way. www.greatpacifictv.com

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Molly of Denali, Super Team Canada, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT BANIJAY RIGHTS

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of 195,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights’ catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay’s 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Love Triangle, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

