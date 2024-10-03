Leading Gastroenterology Practice Witnesses a 50% Rise in Daily Patient Count as a Result of Time-Savings Achieved With Sunoh.ai

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Pinnacle Gastroenterology is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai to reduce administrative burdens and increase productivity. The practice reports a 50% increase in daily patients seen due to three to four hours of time-savings and reduced physician burnout. Sunoh.ai is the first EHR-agnostic, AI medical scribe to generate multimodal notes in addition to traditional SOAP notes across specialties, facilitating a groundbreaking shift in patient care.

Pinnacle Gastroenterology was established by Dr. Ruth Rawlings, an internal medicine physician and board-certified gastroenterologist, to help improve healthcare access in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The practice serves over 100K patients annually, helping improve quality and access to exceptional gastroenterological care to the local communities of New Mexico, with a strong military and indigenous population.

Before implementing Sunoh.ai, Dr. Rawlings would see an average of 12-15 patients daily, spending roughly 30 minutes per patient visit. A typical day would end with a substantial amount of documentation. Sunoh.ai proves to be an immense time-saver, enabling Dr. Rawlings to see additional patients daily. Now, Dr. Rawlings can complete documentation on time, giving her four hours or more with her family. This has drastically reduced physician burnout, fostering improved work-life balance.

“At a gastroenterology practice, both the physical assessment of patients and filling out progress notes are critical to providing accurate treatments,” said Matthew Rawlings, operations head at Pinnacle Gastroenterology. “Sunoh.ai significantly reduces the administrative burden by streamlining clinical documentation at our practice—the provider can see an average of five more patients daily, while still spending 30 minutes on each visit. The quality of notes and accuracy of notes continues to exceed our expectations.”

“Since implementing Sunoh.ai, I get around four hours back of my time daily, which I can now spend with my four-year-old daughter,” said Dr. Ruth Rawlings, MD at Pinnacle Gastroenterology. “The AI scribe technology drastically reduced the stress of documenting my patient encounters at the end of each day. I can now focus solely on providing exceptional and compassionate gastroenterology care.”

The practice selected Sunoh.ai as it seamlessly integrates with the eClinicalWorks EHR on any device through the eClinicalTouch® 4 app. Trusted by over 50,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai, is a leading AI medical scribe industry player.

"As the first AI medical scribe to facilitate order entries, Sunoh proves to be an immense time-saver," said Rakhee Langer, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “Sunoh.ai listens to the conversation between patients and providers, generates clinical documentation, and fills out key forms. The quality, clinical relevancy, and conciseness of the documentation differentiate Sunoh.ai as a leader in the AI medical scribe industry. We’re thrilled to hear how Sunoh.ai facilitates better patient care while allowing providers to gain essential time back in their day for professional and personal matters.”

About Pinnacle Gastroenterology

Pinnacle Gastroenterology provides compassionate, and state-of-the-art gastroenterology care in Lincoln and Otero Counties, New Mexico. The clinic offers expertise in managing numerous gastrointestinal conditions, including Celiac Disease, Decompensated Cirrhosis, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn's Disease, Hepatitis C and Fatty Liver Disease. For more information, visit https://www.pinngi.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.