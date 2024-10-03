Sally Hansen®’s Upcoming Halloween Partnership With REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups Is Equal Parts Ghastly and Delicious With New Nail Polishes and Press on Nails

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Known for iconic collaborations, Sally Hansen is thrilled to partner with the REESE’S brand on a ghastly limited-edition collection, just in time for Halloween. Introducing the NEW Sally Hansen® x REESE’S collection, featuring 8 NEW Insta-Dri ® polishes, as well as 2 fan-favorite glow in the dark shades, and 2 Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs for your easiest manicure yet!

The Sally Hansen® x REESE’S collection includes 8 shimmery and crème Insta-Dri® polishes reminiscent of your favorite chocolate and peanut butter treats and their various Halloween wrapper colors. The #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, Sally Hansen®’s revolutionary Insta-Dri® technology features a formula that dries in just 60 seconds.

Unwrap one of the press on nail designs from the Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure collection in two shapes and designs, including “When Chocolate Met PB.,” a set of square brown and orange color block nails paying homage to the classic REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups. Get flawless, salon-quality nails without long-term commitment, or a trip to the salon. Easy to apply, easy to remove with non-damaging adhesive, you can achieve flawless nail length, shape, color, and designs at any time.

“Continuing our successful partnership with Hershey, the beloved REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup was a natural inspiration for our second collection with the famous candy company! While you can’t eat this collection, you can certainly indulge in nails so delectable they’ll catch everyone’s eye this scary season,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty Consumer Beauty.

Get ’em BOO-fore they’re gone! The Sally Hansen® x REESE’S collection features a range of 8 indulgent nail polish colors, 2 classic glow in the dark shades, and 2 ready-to-wear nail designs inspired by Halloween candy and icons:

Insta-Dri® shades

Delicious! (crème lime green)

(crème lime green) Feeling Hungry. (shimmery purple)

(shimmery purple) Go Ahead. Drool. (crème white)

(crème white) REESE’S Candy (shimmery orange)

(shimmery orange) REESE’S Rep (crème yellow)

(crème yellow) The Best Combo (shimmery brown)

(shimmery brown) Peanut Butter Time (crème beige)

(crème beige) REESE’S PB&C (shimmery black)

Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs

Covered in Candy (oval shaped)

(oval shaped) When Chocolate Met PB. (square shaped)

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sally Hansen for this unique collaboration. The Sally Hansen® x REESE’S collection is a perfect fusion of the indulgence of our iconic REESE’S treats and the spirited fun and excitement of the Halloween season,” said Ernie Savo, President of The Hershey Licensing Company.

The Sally Hansen® x REESE’S collection will be available on September 1, 2024, everywhere you find Sally Hansen products, in mass-merchandisers, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.