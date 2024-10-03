Ardent Health Partners With Qventus to Drive Strategic Perioperative Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, an industry titan in AI-based software that automates care operations, announced today that Ardent Health, a leading provider of healthcare services in communities across the country, has chosen Qventus’ Perioperative Solution to optimize its robotics program and drive strategic surgical growth. The unique solution optimizes surgeries by intelligently marketing operating room (OR) time to surgeons based on strategic objectives and personalized surgeon patterns, ensuring the right surgeries happen in the right rooms at the right times. This approach, combined with Qventus’ market insights, has driven strategic growth, improved surgical access and robot utilization – delivering a 7x annualized ROI.

The OR efficiency challenges Ardent looked to solve are quite common. Often in perioperative care, capacity is not just underutilized, but misutilized. For example, 30-40% of surgeries in robotic rooms are non-robotic cases, or surgeries that are better suited for an Ambulatory Surgical Center are booked in the main OR. These OR operational challenges cause months of delays, preventing patients with acute need from receiving the care they need. On average, patients wait between 1-3 months to receive their surgery, and the numbers are even higher for non-cancer-related procedures.

Using AI, machine learning, and behavioral science, Qventus' Perioperative Solution is designed to help its partners like Ardent deliver life-saving surgeries to patients sooner, improving care across their U.S. communities by:

Prioritizing Strategic Cases: Maximizes the total case volume by backfilling open time while also giving priority to minimally-invasive robotics cases.

Empowering Surgeons: Leverages AI to predict unused block time and empowers surgeons to release it early.

Leverages AI to predict unused block time and empowers surgeons to release it early. Enabling Precision Open Time Marketing: Strategically advertises relevant and valuable open time slots based on surgeon preferences, historical data and facility capabilities, and provides access to surgeons so they can perform the highest quality and safest surgeries to their patients.

Providing Actionable Market Insights: Qventus' one-of-a-kind market insights, powered by billions of claims data, equip Ardent with the information needed to engage independent surgeon practices.

"I am proud of the impact our Perioperative Solution has had for Ardent - from driving strategic surgical volume, to making the lives of schedulers easier, to improving patient access to surgery," said Mudit Garg, CEO and Co-Founder of Qventus. “Leveraging our 10+ years of experience building AI solutions for healthcare, and our ability to layer claims data on top of a hospital’s EHR data, Qventus can uniquely drive exponential growth for our customers - in the areas that are meaningful to them - as we did for Ardent.”

After testing other software solutions in the market, Ardent chose to partner with Qventus because it delivers significantly more ROI, faster, and for its ability to analyze market data and provide customized insights about the health systems’ communities. By ingesting data from Ardent’s EHR and layering on billions of data points of exclusive claims data, the Qventus platform creates a comprehensive view of the customer’s surgical program and market, their referral network integrity and performance metrics to identify growth opportunities.

“Ardent actively looks for new ways to support surgeons’ and frontline team members’ ability to ensure patients in our communities have access to the surgeries they need in a timely manner,” said Brad Hoyt, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Ardent Health. “As minimally invasive IT, Qventus software has made it exponentially easier for our team to book surgeries at the best time for our clinicians and in the most appropriate and convenient setting for patients - driving strategic growth for Ardent without increasing the burden on our teams.”

Qventus’ growing portfolio of solutions maximize OR utilization, drives growth in case volume, and creates best-in-class practices for all healthcare operations. This announcement comes on the heels of Qventus launching the industry's first AI Operational Assistants, which handle administrative tasks and allow healthcare workers to focus on high-value care. These AI-powered assistants analyze real-time data, predict patient needs, and address operational inefficiencies. Ardent Health is part of Qventus’ Innovation Cohort, helping to develop and evolve these cutting-edge tools.

For more than a decade, Qventus has been at the forefront as a provider of AI-based software automating care operations in both OR and inpatient settings. By deeply understanding the challenges faced by healthcare providers and applying modern technologies and principles proven in other industries, we empower care teams to make smarter decisions and optimize patient flow, while reducing the cognitive load on team members and improving the patient experience. Our solutions not only deliver meaningful returns but have also recently achieved the highest KLAS rating, creating a competitive edge for our clients, including health systems, independent hospitals, and academic medical centers. By integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform leverages GenerativeAI, machine learning, and behavioral science to predict operational bottlenecks, recommend remedies, and automate processes. Explore more at www.qventus.com.

Ardent Health (NYSE: ARDT) is a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, the Company delivers care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals and more than 200 sites of care with over 1,700 affiliated providers across six states. For more information, please visit www.ardenthealth.com.