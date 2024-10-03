IQHQ Executes on Retail Leasing; Leading Luxury Lifestyle Club Equinox Coming to Research and Development District (RaDD)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQHQ, Inc., a premier life science real estate development company, has announced the signing of premium retail leases and an event space operator at RaDD, IQHQ’s transformative life science district on San Diego’s downtown waterfront. These new, high-quality partnerships total approximately 50% of the district’s nearly 200,000 square foot retail footprint.

“ RaDD is a premier district designed to benefit both the industry we serve and the broader community with world-class shopping, dining, events, and engaging outdoor space, including 19 incredible public art installments,” said Tracy Murphy, Co-CEO of IQHQ. “ The introduction of these exciting brands demonstrates the execution of RaDD’s vision, the importance of the waterfront to San Diego’s future and the leading position of IQHQ’s districts as hubs of innovation and lifestyle.”

“ Securing best-in-class retail tenants underscores our commitment to creating a vibrant, community-oriented district with a mix of top-tier regional and national brands at RaDD,” said Brooke Riedman, Director of Leasing at IQHQ. IQHQ has finalized agreements with key retailers including Equinox, a luxury fitness club, Rivian, an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, Javier’s, an elevated Mexican restaurant, and The Shade Store, a premium custom window treatment company.

“ Equinox, the authority in high-performance luxury lifestyle, is excited to bring an unparalleled experience to San Diego’s downtown waterfront by providing carefully curated offerings, including a performance-driven strength and cardio floor, fully equipped group fitness studios, a full-service spa with innovative treatments, and a retail shop,” said Jeff Weinhaus, President, Chief Development Officer at Equinox.

Rivian’s showroom at RaDD is now open, inviting visitors to experience the company’s cutting-edge electric vehicles firsthand. " As Rivian develops our footprint of physical spaces, we’re always hoping to find buildings that allow us to join the fabric of a neighborhood," said Sara Webster Wylie, Director, Spaces Marketing, Rivian Automotive. " Our presence at RaDD connects us with a community that shares our commitment to inspiring change and advancing a sustainable future."

IQHQ has also established a partnership with the San Diego Padres’ special events team to manage and operate Eve, RaDD’s world-class event venue. Since opening in the second quarter of 2024, Eve has been a host to local and national events offering guests stunning top-level space with unprecedented views of the Coronado Bridge and San Diego Bay.

About RaDD

San Diego’s Research and Development District (RaDD) is a purpose-built life science district offering exceptional accessibility and amenities on more than ten acres along the city’s Pacific coast waterfront. Spanning six blocks, RaDD offers 1.7 million square feet of research, laboratory, office, retail, and entertainment space. For more information, visit thisisradd.com.

About IQHQ

IQHQ is giving progress a home, empowering the life science community to thrive by developing districts that inspire innovation and drive growth. IQHQ’s focus is to acquire, develop, and operate sustainable life science districts in the innovation hubs of San Francisco, San Diego, and Boston in the United States, and the Golden Triangle in the United Kingdom. IQHQ has offices in San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston. To learn more, visit iqhqreit.com or follow IQHQ on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Equinox

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

Learn more about the company, products and careers at www.rivian.com.