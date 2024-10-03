Sensedia and MSA Announce Strategic Partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced a partnership with credit union consulting leader Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates.

Both organizations are preparing for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's likely passage of its Personal Financial Data Rights rule later this fall, which will change the landscape of US financial services. Sensedia brings over 15 years of expertise in digital transformation, open finance, and API governance to MSA's credit union clients, empowering them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected financial landscape. Sensedia will offer its knowledge and open finance success stories to educate and inspire MSA's credit union clients seeking guidance as the US financial services industry becomes more open and connected.

"We’ve enabled financial institutions like Sicredi and CredibanCo to achieve remarkable growth through our hands-on experience transforming legacy systems, navigating regulations, and creating new, open opportunities. Sensedia is fully prepared to bring those same possibilities to US credit unions," said Lisa Arthur, Sensedia's US Managing Director and Global CMO. "We're eager to tackle new challenges alongside MSA. We know how open banking can disrupt the status quo, unlock new potential and change the playing field for financial service."

Sensedia will participate in MSA's Credit Union Shared Services (CUSS) model. The details and white paper, offering answers to revolutionize credit unions through relevant technology and collaboration, will be unveiled by The Underground, AWS and 30 credit union leaders at MSA's The Underground Thriller during Money 20/20 in Las Vegas on October 26 at the Fontainebleau.

"Sensedia was introduced to MSA through shared relationships with an innovative fintech partner, AWS and SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu, who all support the Credit Union Shared Services working group. We connected immediately with MSA's team, vision and mission and are thrilled to pursue open banking strategies together for their credit union clients," said Arthur.

MSA’s Underground drives change, engages diverse opinions, and forces off-the-record discussions to become “on-record” initiatives. The results move the credit union industry to challenge and identify problems and create solutions. The Underground Thriller event in Las Vegas, before Money 20/20, will offer credit union discounts to Money 20/20 and provide educational templates and challenging discussions on creating a legacy of loyalty across all generations. Forty speakers and hundreds of credit union and fintech professionals will attend.

"We need to get ahead of the curve with open banking to ensure credit unions lead the way, not lag behind," said Susan Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Stankovic and Associates. “Sensedia brings valuable global experience and solid system architecture in the credit union sector, having implemented open finance initiatives around the world. We’re looking forward to teaming up and making sure our clients are ready for this new financial frontier."

During the Underground Thriller event, Arthur will join moderator Brian Kaas, President of TruStage Ventures, and fellow panelists Jim Morrell, CEO of Peninsula CU and Lecia Roundtree, Chief People Officer of Stanford FCU for Billion Members Worldwide, a discussion highlighting the unique position credit unions have in the world and lessons US credit unions can learn from open banking, fintechs and global systems in other countries.

“Credit unions have a loyal, older generation of members yet are not attracting the next generation to the credit union model,” said Mitchell. “We are challenging the C-Suite Leaders to understand that fintechs will benefit credit union bottom lines with growth projected to be up 10% by 2025. It’s time for the credit union industry to be fintech relevant or become obsolete.”

For more information and registration to MSA’s Underground Thriller Collision, visit MSA’s calendar page.

It's been a busy third quarter for Sensedia. This partnership follows Sensedia's recent launch of Fintech API Accelerator Platform, an agile, adaptive embedded finance API and integration solution. This solution allows fintechs to rapidly scale their ecosystem strategy and incorporate AI products and open banking/finance readiness into their services to drive revenue growth.

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia’s solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients’ businesses to become more adaptable, composable and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.

About Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates

Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates (MSA) mission is to stand up for issues that will make a difference to a diverse world of people, the bottom line for credit unions and change member lives globally. With 30 years of innovative consulting services, our clients smile when asked about MSA because we are true partners, working together on governance, leadership succession and strategic planning. Together, we reach beyond what is, to what can be. MSA believes that credit unions have a social purpose, and its advisory services emphasize doing the right thing as good business, garnering sustainable growth and relevance within the market. Serial entrepreneurs, MSA consultants have founded industry initiatives like the Underground Movement, Global Women’s Leadership Network, CU Pride, HRD Network and they volunteer on governing bodies of Worldwide Foundation and Credit Union DEI Collective.