HealthAxis and COPE Health Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Value-Based Care and Operational Efficiency Across Health Plans and Providers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthAxis, a leader in healthcare administration technology and business process operations, and COPE Health Solutions (CHS), a national expert in value-based care and population health management, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for health plans and for providers in value-based payment arrangements, including employee health plans. This collaboration brings together HealthAxis and COPE Health Solutions scalable CAPS and ARC platforms and business process operations with CHS’ expertise in, value-based payment models, medical management, and analytics to drive operational efficiency and clinical excellence across the healthcare industry.

The partnership will be focused on supporting payers and risk-bearing providers—to streamline operations, reduce costs, and optimize clinical and quality performance.

" Our partnership with COPE Health Solutions underscores our shared vision of empowering healthcare organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry," said Scott Martin, CEO of HealthAxis. " By combining HealthAxis’ healthcare administration services with COPE Health Solutions’ population health management technology solutions and value-based payment expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, high-impact solutions that address both operational efficiency and clinical excellence."

“ Collaborating with HealthAxis enables us to bring a truly comprehensive and high-quality solution set to our clients nationally who are regional health plans, providers sponsored health plans, self-insured employers, delegated IPAs and other providers in advanced risk arrangements, said Allen Miller, Principal & Chief Executive Officer, COPE Health Solutions. “Meeting clients where they are, we can provide a full TPA or MSO solution enabled by our co-source model or more targeted solutions in areas such as medical management, care management, network build and management, analytics and others.”

For more information about HealthAxis and COPE Health Solutions, please visit HealthAxis.com and copehealthsolutions.com.

About HealthAxis

HealthAxis is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery in the United States, blending state-of-the-art technological solutions with unmatched expertise. Our offerings include AxisCore™, which delivers advanced core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology, and AxisConnect™, which encompasses a broad spectrum of services, including business process as a service (BPaaS), business process outsourcing (BPO), consulting, and staff augmentation. These solutions collectively empower payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators to optimize their operations, elevate efficiency, and enhance member engagement. Committed to addressing the critical challenges faced by payers, HealthAxis is dedicated to improving the experiences of members and providers, fostering positive outcomes, and contributing to the advancement of a healthier future. For more information, visit HealthAxis.com

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions (CHS) is a national tech-enabled services firm powering success for health plans and for providers in risk arrangements. Our comprehensive population health management platform and highly experienced team brings deep expertise, experience, proven tools, and processes to improve financial performance and quality outcomes for all types of payers and providers. CHS de-risks the roadmap to advanced value-based payment and improves quality and financial performance for providers, health plans and self-insured employers. For more information, visit copehealthsolutions.com.