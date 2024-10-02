Accenture and NVIDIA Lead Enterprises into Era of AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and NVIDIA today announced an expanded partnership, including Accenture’s formation of a new NVIDIA Business Group, to help the world’s enterprises rapidly scale their AI adoption.

With generative AI demand driving $3 billion in Accenture bookings in its recently-closed fiscal year, the new group will help clients lay the foundation for agentic AI functionality using Accenture’s AI Refinery™️, which uses the full NVIDIA AI stack—including NVIDIA AI Foundry, NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse—to advance areas such as process reinvention, AI-powered simulation and sovereign AI.

Accenture AI Refinery will be available on all public and private cloud platforms and will integrate seamlessly with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI across the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem.

“We are breaking significant new ground with our partnership with NVIDIA and enabling our clients to be at the forefront of using generative AI as a catalyst for reinvention,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture. “Accenture AI Refinery will create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value.”

"AI will supercharge enterprises to scale innovation at greater speed,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s platform, Accenture’s AI Refinery and our combined expertise will help businesses and nations accelerate this transformation to drive unprecedented productivity and growth.”

Accenture NVIDIA Business Group Scales Agentic AI for Enterprises

The new Accenture NVIDIA Business Group will accelerate momentum with generative AI and help clients scale agentic AI systems—the next frontier of gen AI—to drive new levels of productivity and growth. This significant investment will be supported by over 30,000 professionals receiving training globally to help clients reinvent processes and scale enterprise AI adoption.

Agentic AI systems represent a leap forward for generative AI. Instead of a human typing in a prompt or automating pre-existing business steps, agentic AI systems can act on the intent of the user, create new workflows and take appropriate actions based on their environment that can reinvent entire processes or functions.

Accenture and NVIDIA are already helping clients adopt and scale agentic AI systems. For example, Indosat Group announced the first sovereign AI in Indonesia that enables businesses to securely deploy AI while ensuring data governance and adhering to regulations. It is collaborating with Accenture to build industry-specific solutions on top of Indosat’s data center, which includes NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing, to support local enterprises. With an initial focus on the financial services sector, the new solutions, powered by the AI Refinery platform, will help Indonesian banks harness AI to drive profitability, operational efficiency and sustainable growth in a highly competitive market.

Accenture will also debut a new NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprint for virtual facility robot fleet simulation, which integrates NVIDIA Omniverse, Isaac and Metropolis software, to enable industrial companies to build autonomous, robot-operated software-defined factories and facilities.

Accenture will use these new capabilities at Eclipse Automation, an Accenture-owned manufacturing automation company, to deliver as much as 50% faster designs and 30% reduction in cycle time on behalf of its clients.

Network of AI Engineering Hubs

As part of its Center for Advanced AI, Accenture is introducing a network of hubs with deep engineering skills and the technical capacity for using agentic AI systems to transform large-scale operations. These hubs will focus on the selection, fine-tuning and large-scale inferencing of foundation models, all of which pose significant accuracy, cost, latency and compliance challenges when development is scaled. Building on existing hubs in Mountain View, Calif., and Bangalore, Accenture is adding AI Refinery Engineering Hubs in Singapore, Tokyo, Malaga and London.

Accenture Embraces Agentic AI

In addition to its use of agentic AI at Eclipse Automation, Accenture’s marketing function is integrating the AI Refinery platform with autonomous agents to help create and run smarter campaigns faster. This will result in a 25-35% reduction in manual steps, 6% cost savings and is expected to achieve a 25-55% increase in speed to market.

