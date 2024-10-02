Credit Unions Throughout New Jersey Come Together to Launch the NJ Credit Unions Food Cooperative

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Harvest Credit Union (“First Harvest”), Affinity Federal Credit Union (“Affinity”), and EdiFi Credit Union (“EdiFi”) have come together to launch the New Jersey Credit Unions Food Cooperative and have engaged 27 New Jersey credit unions to participate in the initiative and help address the growing hunger crisis in New Jersey. All participating credit unions and their select branches will serve as collection locations, allowing for broader geographic coverage across New Jersey, which will support dozens of food pantries and organizations throughout the state. The program runs from October 1 through November 8.

According to NJ.gov, New Jersey’s food insecurity rate had increased from 8.7% in 2018 to 10.7% in 2022. With food insecurity on the rise throughout the state, children under the age of 18 are being impacted the most with a food insecurity rate of 13.2%. Additionally, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority identified the top 50 food desert communities in the state have a combined total population of 1.5 million residents. These communities, who continue to have limited access to healthy and affordable food sources, are largely located within the footprints of the participating credit unions.

To donate, credit union members and residents throughout New Jersey can find a participating credit union listed below, and its nearest branch to drop off non-perishable food items. Each credit union branch will directly support a food pantry or organization within the community it serves.

Participating credit unions include:

Affinity Federal Credit Union (Co-Sponsor)

EdiFi Credit Union (Co-Sponsor)

First Harvest Credit Union (Co-Sponsor)

1166 Federal Credit Union

Atlantic City Electric Company Employees Federal Credit Union

Bay Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Bridgeton Onized Federal Credit Union

County Educators Federal Credit Union

Credit Union of New Jersey, A Federal Credit Union

Deepwater Industries Federal Credit Union

Garden Savings Federal Credit Union

Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union

Jersey Central Federal Credit Union

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union

Manville Area Federal Credit Union

Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union

Merck Employees Federal Credit Union

Messiah Baptist Church Federal Credit Union

Motion Federal Credit Union

Picatinny Federal Credit Union

Princeton Federal Credit Union

Ridgedale Federal Credit Union

Rutgers Federal Credit Union

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Thunderbolt Area Federal Credit Union

United Poles Federal Credit Union

United Teletech Financial Federal Credit Union

Essential food items with the greatest need include:

Canned fruits & vegetables

Whole grain pasta & rice

Instant potatoes

Low-sugar cereals

Canned protein like tuna & chicken

Spreads in plastic jars

Shelf stable milk & nut milks

Canned soups & stews

“ As credit unions, we are always stronger when we partner together. New Jersey has over 130 credit unions, serving a wide variety of rural, urban and suburban communities. One thing that is consistent is the food and affordability crisis that is impacting all of our residents. Credit unions have an inherent mission and proven ability to take the reins when there is a need to help those who are underserved or in need, and I am proud to stand with these amazing New Jersey credit union leaders and implement this important member-driven mission.” First Harvest President & CEO Mike Dinneen.

“ New Jersey credit unions as member owned cooperatives have always been about people helping people, and this food drive is just one way we live out that mission. New Jersey credit unions coming together for initiatives like this, show the cooperative spirit of working together with our members and local communities, to alleviate hunger and ensure that no one must worry about where their next meal is coming from. Together, we can make a difference for those who need it most in our communities.” Affinity Federal Credit Union President & CEO Kevin Brauer.

“ We’re seeing the stress that the increased cost of food and necessities is having on our local communities. This effort to help those in need is perfectly consistent with the mission of the credit union movement to lift up individuals and families. It’s great to see so many of our credit union colleagues collaborating together towards this initiative.” EdiFi Credit Union President & CEO Jill Peterson

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial wellbeing. With 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what you need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit AffinityFCU.com.

About EdiFi Credit Union

EdiFi was originally founded in 1958 to serve the educators in Burlington County, New Jersey. From those roots, our members taught us something important – the more you know, the more you grow. We now serve a broad range of communities and professions, from educators and healthcare professionals to business owners and municipal employees and more, with 7 branches located throughout Southern NJ. We’re committed to providing the financial resources to empower a brighter future! For more information, please visit EdiFi.com.

About First Harvest Credit Union

Established in 1940, First Harvest Credit Union is a low income-designated credit union headquartered in Deptford, NJ. With more than $450 million in assets, the credit union serves more than 45,000 members and 700 workplaces and operates full-service locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey. The credit union offers a full suite of saving, spending, borrowing and financial wellness solutions for consumers, institutions and businesses. For more information about First Harvest Credit Union, visit FirstHarvestCU.com.