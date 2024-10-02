Idelic Announces Industry Leader Schneider to Implement Innovative Safety Management System

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idelic, a leading provider of driver management and safety solutions, is collaborating with Schneider National, Inc., a leader in transportation, intermodal, and logistics services, to further enhance driver safety across Schneider’s extensive fleet. This strategic collaboration will see Idelic's Safety Suite® integrated into Schneider’s operations, benefiting approximately 12,000 drivers and reinforcing Schneider’s position as a leader in fleet safety and operational excellence.

This new relationship represents more than just an investment in technology; it demonstrates a commitment to advancing fleet safety. By adopting Idelic’s Safety Suite®, Schneider reinforces its proactive approach to driver safety and risk management.

Key Innovations Driving the Enhancement

Seamless Data Integration: Schneider will leverage Idelic's comprehensive integration network to unify data from telematics, camera systems, FMCSA records, and more, providing a more holistic view of safety data.

Unmatched Analytics: Powered by over 40 billion miles of driving data, Idelic's formidable analytics engine will enable Schneider to provide more timely and effective driver feedback.

Enhanced Driver Coaching: The partnership will empower Schneider to apply advanced behavior-based coaching tools, delivering personalized development plans and actionable insights to help leaders elevate driver performance and safety.

Schneider's adoption of Safety Suite® is expected to drive significant advancements in operational efficiency, data consistency, and process effectiveness. The implementation is poised to align with Schneider’s existing culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

"We’re proud to be a responsible company, and ‘Safety First and Always' is our number one core value,” said Tom DiSalvi, Schneider’s Vice President of Safety, Driver Training and Compliance. “As such, we continuously seek opportunities to expand our safety tools and provide our associates with innovative technology solutions that enhance both our safety measures and their productivity and effectiveness. We are looking forward to collaborating with Idelic on this important implementation.”

“We're truly excited about this implementation with Schneider," said Nick Bartel, CEO of Idelic. "This collaboration goes beyond technology—it's about combining our strengths to set a new standard for fleet safety. Schneider's commitment to driver well-being and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission. By bringing together Safety Suite® and Schneider’s expertise, we’re creating a powerful synergy that will enhance safety measures and improve the overall safety culture within the industry. Together, we're making a real impact on the future of transportation safety.”

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for nearly 90 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

About Idelic

Idelic is an innovative technology company dedicated to helping the commercial trucking industry enhance driver safety and operational efficiency. Through its innovative Safety Suite®, Idelic provides fleets with the tools they need to consolidate driver data, predict and prevent accidents, improve driver performance, and reduce their Total Cost of Risk (TCoR).

Idelic’s mission is to bring drivers home safe each night.

For more information about Idelic, visit Idelic.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.