Family Dollar Teams up With Instacart to Accept SNAP/EBT Online

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family Dollar has teamed up with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP/EBT) payments for online orders.

“Family Dollar takes great pride in delivering quality and value on family essentials through our convenient locations across the country,” said Larry Gatta, Chief Merchandising Officer for Family Dollar. “Now, through our Instacart partnership, that convenience extends even further to our customers with same-day delivery on SNAP-eligible items.”

“Instacart is committed to offering SNAP families nationwide the best online selection to shop with their benefits,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “Now, nearly 98% of SNAP households can shop for groceries and essentials on Instacart with fast, same-day delivery. By expanding our partnerships with retailers like Family Dollar, we’re making it easier for families to get what they need from their preferred stores.”

Before this collaboration, Family Dollar stores accepted SNAP/EBT payments from customers in-person. Now, through Instacart, customers can use the newly accepted payment method to purchase SNAP-eligible items on Family Dollar’s mobile app and storefront page.

Customers can also shop using SNAP/EBT payments on the Family Dollar storefront on the Instacart app and website. Instacart delivers directly to customers’ doorsteps, bringing a new level of convenience to the Family Dollar shopping experience.

About Family Dollar

Family Dollars Stores, LLC is a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) a Fortune 200 Company. Together, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree operated more than 16,300 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of August 3, 2024. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more, visit our website at corporate.dollartree.com.

