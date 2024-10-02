OVHcloud and F5 Deliver Advanced Multicloud Application Security

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OVHcloud® US, a global cloud player and leading European cloud provider, today announced a collaboration with multicloud application security provider, F5. As a result of this collaborative effort, OVHcloud customers will now have access to F5 Distributed Cloud Services, providing infrastructure-agnostic solutions that reduce the complexity of networking across data centers, clouds, and the edge while enabling consistent app security policy and enforcement.

As a pioneer in multicloud application security and delivery, F5 helps customers solve the uniquely complex challenges inherent in securely connecting applications and APIs across hybrid multicloud environments. OVHcloud customers will be able to send traffic across F5’s private global network to provide integrated web application and API protection where apps are deployed. By extending Distributed Cloud Services locally into customer environments with lightweight software extensions (Customer Edge), app security services can be safely delivered while isolated from the public Internet. These Customer Edge extensions also enable simple, secure multicloud networking for private interconnections of sites (whether GenAI, traditional, highly regulated apps, etc.) on-premises, edge, or other private/public cloud providers.

“As organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need for robust security and seamless connectivity across diverse cloud environments has never been more critical," said Pranav Dharwadkar, VP of Product Management, Distributed Cloud Services at F5. "Our collaboration with OVHcloud US empowers customers to effortlessly deploy and secure applications and APIs anywhere, from on-premises data centers to hybrid multicloud and the edge. We are proud to extend the networking and security capabilities of the platform to OVHcloud's extensive customer base and drive the future of cloud computing together.”

F5 supports cloud deployments in a globally distributed fashion without compromising security by:

Reducing network management overhead with automatic, self-healing, private connectivity between apps, clusters, and APIs.

Accelerating time to market by simplifying app security enforcement for distributed apps when deploying or migrating apps to different environments.

Increasing app portability by reducing the friction connecting apps across multiple Kubernetes distributions.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with F5, a well-established multicloud networking and security provider,” said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. “As our customers increasingly look to modernize their applications, move entirely to the cloud, or expand their hybrid cloud footprint, it’s important that we prioritize solutions that are proven to radically simplify hybrid, multicloud connectivity and app security.”

About F5

F5 is a multicloud application security and delivery company committed to bringing a better digital world to life. F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to secure every app—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables businesses to continuously stay ahead of threats while delivering exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. The use of the terms 'partner', ‘partners’, 'partnership', ‘partnering’, ‘collaboration’ or ‘joint solution’ in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and OVHcloud or any other mentioned entities.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 43 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that controls its value chain. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.