TRAY Expands Partnership, Secures Strategic Investment from Alraedah Finance

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRAY, a global leader in cloud-native enterprise-class POS systems, today announced it has expanded its existing partnership with Alraedah Finance, a prominent financial and digital solutions provider based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Alraedah has made a significant financial investment in TRAY further empowering the technology provider to develop its cutting-edge POS system and support its Enterprise customers. Alraedah Digital Solutions, a division of Alraedah Finance, will provide additional resources and expertise in data analytics, product development, and third-party integrations. The two parties launched an exclusive reseller agreement in 2023 to power small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as larger Enterprise customers across various industries in the Middle East & North Africa region with cutting-edge POS Solutions, sometimes referred to as Electronic Cash Register (ECR) Solutions in the region.

As the exclusive reseller of TRAY POS in the MENA Region, Alraedah resells, configures, and supports the TRAY solution, which is available in English as well as the local language and currency, making the solution accessible and turn-key for end customers. TRAY-branded financial products are also slated for development including TRAY Capital and TRAY Pay. Given the flexible technology TRAY offers, the same can be done in other international markets with ease.

"We’re appreciative of the partnership and investment from Alraedah,” said Peter Kellis, Chief Executive Officer of TRAY. “Their support and vision are instrumental in propelling our mission to revolutionize the restaurant POS industry. This collaboration not only strengthens our global presence but also enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Over the last year, TRAY's state-of-the-art POS system has enabled Alraedah Digital Solutions to provide customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with easy-to-use and reliable solutions that optimize business operations and enhance customer experiences. The new financial support provided bolsters TRAY’s ability to expand international reach and enhance service for existing US and Canada customers.

“TRAY has proven to be an indispensable tool for hospitality businesses in our region,” stated Paul Melotto, CEO of Alraedah Digital Group. "This growing engagement deepens both party’s ability to support businesses on an international scale. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry and drive meaningful growth. We look forward to the continued success of this partnership and the exciting opportunities it will bring."

Hospitality operators in food and beverage, cafes and lounges around the MENA Region have growing access to an efficient, reliable and scalable POS solution that can optimize business operations and enhance in-store consumer experiences through the partnership between Alraedah and TRAY. TRAY’s extensive experience in delivering POS solutions to businesses worldwide, coupled with Alraedah's commitment to championing growth for independent and fast-growing brands, will further empower and enhance existing service offerings such as POS financing, and also contribute to the overall development of the SME sector in Saudi Arabia.

About TRAY:

TRAY is a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise-class POS systems for the hospitality industry. The company's mission is to empower businesses to operate more efficiently, increase revenue, and provide a better experience for their customers. TRAY's advanced POS system is used by hospitality businesses of all sizes and types, including full service and quick service restaurants and family entertainment centers. For more information on TRAY and its POS solutions, please visit tray.com.

About Alraedah Digital Solutions:

Alraedah Digital Solutions is a Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-based digital solutions provider, committed to supporting SME growth and driving the development of the sector. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by SMEs, Alraedah Digital Solutions empowers businesses with innovative tech-enabled solutions that optimize operations and enhance customer experiences.

About Alraedah Finance:

Alraedah Finance is a leading financial solutions provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with $250M in assets under management and a presence in both the Kingdom and the UAE. Specializing in empowering SMEs, Alraedah offers a diverse range of financial products tailored to meet the needs of fast-growing enterprises. Alraedah’s holistic approach combines financial expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, making it a pivotal player in the region’s Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on economic diversification and fostering entrepreneurship. For more information on Alraedah please visit alraedah.sa/en.