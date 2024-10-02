Lenders Cooperative and Lumos Data Expand Partnership to Revolutionize Small Business Lending Efficiency

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenders Cooperative and Lumos Data are thrilled to announce the expansion of their successful partnership, which has transformed how financial institutions approach small-dollar commercial lending. This continued collaboration brings cutting-edge technology to lenders, further streamlining loan decision-making and enhancing profitability in both conventional and SBA small business lending.

Cary Cooper, CEO of Lenders Cooperative, commented, “We’re seeing increasing demand from our partner banks and credit unions for solutions that drive efficiency and profitability in their small-dollar lending portfolios. The Lumos Prime+ Expected Loss Credit Model has been a critical component of our end-to-end loan origination process, providing score-based decisioning that simplifies credit assessment. With this expanded partnership, our clients can now leverage new tools like the Lumos Business Report, which automates key data elements within the credit memo narrative, reducing manual underwriting time and accelerating loan decisions.”

The Lumos Business Report is a powerful solution that uses machine learning and proprietary data to provide valuable insights that optimize the credit memo process. This automation bridges the gap between initial data collection and final credit decisions, equipping lenders with the intelligence needed to drive better outcomes for their small business clients.

“Financial institutions utilizing the Lenders Cooperative platform with Lumos Prime+ integration can now more effectively support their small business customers by delivering faster access to capital,” said Brett Caines, CEO of Lumos Technologies. “We are excited to see how this enhanced partnership will continue to unlock new opportunities for both financial institutions and the businesses they serve.”

About the Lumos Business Report:

The Lumos Business Report offers lenders automated, AI-driven business insights, helping them make faster, more informed lending decisions. Key features include:

AI-Powered Business Write-Ups: Quickly generate detailed, concise reports that provide crucial information for underwriting.

Comprehensive Industry Insights: Gain access to robust data on industry trends, financial benchmarks, and forecasts to strengthen your decision-making.

Qualification Grade: Assess loan credit performance with predictive accuracy, using advanced machine learning and decades of small business data.

This solution helps lenders overcome the challenges of manual loan screening, allowing them to assess credit risk efficiently, prioritize leads, and boost overall loan growth.

About Lenders Cooperative

Lenders Cooperative is a leading provider of comprehensive lending solutions designed to empower financial institutions. Our mission is to help banks and credit unions lend to businesses by improving operational efficiency and profitability through advanced loan origination technology, expert advisory services, and regulatory compliance support. With a deep understanding of small business and SBA lending, we partner with institutions to deliver scalable, results-driven solutions.

To learn more about Lenders Cooperative, visit www.lenderscooperative.com.

About Lumos Data

Lumos is an industry-disrupting data analytics company delivering actionable insights, advisory services, and predictive technologies with safety and soundness in mind. Backed by expert financial literacy, Lumos provides financial institutions with standardized and automated metrics, powerful credit decisioning models, and efficient processes with rich, curated data and decades of financial institution literacy at the heart of it all.

To learn more about Lumos, visit www.lumosdata.com.