Model 1 Commercial Vehicles Announces Strategic Partnership with Mobile Specialty Vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model 1 Commercial Vehicles is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mobile Specialty Vehicles, a leading manufacturer of custom specialty vehicles. This collaboration aims to enhance our product lineup and provide our customers with innovative and high-quality transportation solutions.

Mobile Specialty Vehicles, known for their ability to design and build custom vehicles for various industries, will now be a key partner in our network. This partnership will allow us to offer a wider range of specialty vehicles, including mobile medical units, command centers, and other custom-built solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mobile Specialty Vehicles," said TJ Matijevich, Vice President & General Manager at Model 1 Commercial Vehicles. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best transportation solutions to our customers. This partnership will enable us to expand our offerings and better serve our clients across various industries.”

This partnership is a significant milestone for Model 1 Commercial Vehicles as it brings several benefits to our customers, including:

Expanded Product Lineup: Access to a broader range of specialty vehicles designed to meet specific industry needs.

Enhanced Customization: Ability to offer highly customized solutions tailored to the unique requirements of our clients.

Improved Customer Support: Strengthened support network to ensure seamless service and maintenance for all specialty vehicles.

The collaboration between Model 1 Commercial Vehicles and Mobile Specialty Vehicles marks a major step forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence in the transportation industry. We look forward to working closely with Mobile Specialty Vehicles to deliver exceptional value to our customers.

For more information about the partnership and our expanded product lineup, please visit our website or contact marketing@model1.com.

About Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles is a leading provider of transportation solutions, offering a wide range of commercial vehicles to meet the needs of various industries. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, we strive to set the standard in the commercial vehicle industry.

About Mobile Specialty Vehicles

Mobile Specialty Vehicles is a premier manufacturer of custom specialty vehicles, serving clients across multiple industries. With a focus on innovation and quality, they design and build vehicles that meet the unique needs of their customers.