Edgescale AI Emerges from Stealth, Partners with Palantir to Launch Live Edge

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgescale AI Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today a strategic partnership to deliver Live Edge, a groundbreaking combination of Palantir Edge AI and Edgescale AI distributed infrastructure technology, designed to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing, utilities, and other complex industrial environments.

Scaling AI to the Real World

AI is reshaping the world and transforming our relationship with technology, yet applying AI to operational technology in industries and critical infrastructure remains a challenge. So long as the complexity and operational burden of activating machines, equipment, vehicles, and sensors in physical systems remains high, we only achieve a fraction of AI’s true potential for automating our technology and improving our lives.

Edgescale AI was founded to overcome these challenges. Led by industry experts and thought leaders in AI, including renowned telecommunications executive Marc Rouanne, serial entrepreneur Brian Mengwasser, and San Francisco-based Intellectus Partners, Edgescale AI is revolutionizing how AI interacts with connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices in physical systems and unlocking the potential of physical AI with its ecosystem of partners.

To achieve this, Edgescale AI automates the creation of distributed, operations-grade cloud environments - Virtual Connected Edges (VCEs) - which facilitate the flow of data to and from devices and AI. Leading enterprises and software companies work with Edgescale AI to accelerate the deployment of AI and to enable more autonomous devices, make smarter decisions, and increase productivity.

"The next phase of AI is operating on real-world data,” said Brian Mengwasser, the Co-founder and CEO of Edgescale AI. "We’ve reimagined and reinvented the cloud to encompass physical devices, where data comes from and actions have real-world impact. We eliminate the friction for our customers to deploy the latest AI capabilities anywhere. We’re proud to launch this breakthrough first with Palantir, the category leader in production-grade AI.”

Live Edge: Industry-First Edge AI on Distributed Infrastructure

Palantir’s software platforms support a wide range of customers in leveraging data and AI against their most critical operations. By extending Palantir software on VCEs powered by Edgescale, Live Edge provides direct access to hard-to-reach operational data and closes the loop to automate physical processes. With this multi-year partnership, Edgescale AI and Palantir are paving the way to integrate AI in critical industries for their customers.

“Live Edge is a game changer to tap new operational data sets and accelerate new use case segments,” said Tom O’Brien, Commercial Partnerships Lead at Palantir. “Live Edge unburdens our customers from complex infrastructure requirements and overhead, accelerating delivery and time to value, and transforming how industries operate.”

Live Edge is now available for early access to select customers. To learn how Live Edge is creating smarter factories, smarter power grids, and smarter cities, visit: Revolutionizing Edge AI: Palantir and Edgescale AI Join Forces.

About Edgescale AI:

Edgescale AI connects cutting-edge AI with data and devices in physical systems to scale AI to the real world. Learn more at https://www.edgescaleai.com/.