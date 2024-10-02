Inszone Insurance Services Broadens Employee Benefits Reach with Merger of Erickson King & Associates, LLC

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a leading national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Erickson King & Associates, LLC, a respected benefits brokerage firm renowned for delivering comprehensive and affordable benefit packages to employer groups of all sizes.

Erickson King & Associates, LLC was formed to unify the strengths and expertise of two distinguished entrepreneurs, Scott Erickson and Emmett King. Erickson founded Erickson Financial Services, Inc. (EFS) in 1996, and King established Emmett J. King, LLC (EJK) in November 2000. Both Erickson and King started their respective businesses from scratch, driven by a shared vision of excellence in customer service and innovative benefits solutions.

Initially operating their businesses independently within a shared office space, this partnership evolved over the years, culminating in the consolidation of their operations under a single entity, Erickson King & Associates, LLC, in December 2021. This strategic move was the first step in allowing them to combine their resources and expertise to better serve their clients and expand their service offerings. The merger with Inszone Insurance Services marks the next step in their strategy to provide top-notch benefits solutions to clients and businesses in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erickson King & Associates, LLC under the Inszone brand,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Scott and Emmett have built a remarkable organization that aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to client satisfaction. We are confident that this acquisition will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive benefits solutions and support to clients.”

This acquisition allows Inszone Insurance Services to strengthen its position in the market and expand its footprint in the benefits sector. Clients of Erickson King & Associates, LLC will benefit from Inszone’s extensive network of carriers, enhanced back-office support, and a team of specialists dedicated to delivering exceptional service. Inszone is proud to have an experienced and respected Executive Vice President of Employee Benefits, Kari Thies, who is excited to bring Erickson King & Associates into the fold and continue their growth under the Inszone name.

As Inszone Insurance Services continues to grow, the company looks forward to making further announcements of key acquisitions in the coming months, reaffirming its mission to provide outstanding insurance solutions to communities across the nation.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 69 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.