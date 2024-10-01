AirgainConnect® Fleet™ 5G Vehicle Gateway Obtains T-Mobile and AT&T Carrier Certifications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, has received certification for its next generation AirgainConnect® Fleet™ 5G Vehicle Gateway from top mobile network operators including T-Mobile and AT&T and industry bodies for use across North America.

The second generation of AirgainConnect® Fleet™, also known as AC-Fleet™, was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year. It combines a 5G New Radio (NR) modem, Wi-Fi 6 router, gigabit ethernet, GNSS/GPS and high-performance antennas into a robust and compact unit that can be mounted to the roof of any vehicle.

AC-Fleet™ has received industry accreditation from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB), Industry Canada (IC) as well as certification for use on AT&T and T-Mobile’s mobile networks.

The device, which is the evolution of Airgain’s flagship vehicle connectivity line, is designed to thrive in the most rugged outdoor conditions, and it offers significant innovation in wireless systems with its compact size. This all-in-one fully integrated vehicle gateway offers optimized wireless performance, and it provides significant savings on the total cost of ownership compared with traditional trunk mounted routers and remote antennas.

It is also one of the smallest, fastest and competitively priced devices currently available on the market. At only two inches tall, this low-profile 5G vehicle gateway provides flexibility across multiple vertical markets, offering wide area cellular and local area Wi-Fi or ethernet connectivity across public safety, transportation, public and private vehicle fleets both domestically and internationally.

Brain Makarowski, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Airgain, said: “The need for reliable 5G connectivity in commercial and public fleets continues to grow rapidly and Airgain has the expertise to solve the challenges within this multi-billion dollar market.

“Our AC-Fleet™ 5G Vehicle Gateway embodies the ideal combination of being compact in size, high performance, easy-to-use, and cost-effective, meaning it is an optimal device for rapid deployment across multiple different fleet vehicles, including first responder, utility companies, public transportation or commercial and private fleet.

“It truly delivers on our company mission to improve wireless connectivity globally, and these latest regulatory and industry certifications further solidify our ambitions to achieve this mission across North America. The certifications will give customers the confidence to deploy AC-Fleet™ with assured compliance and network interoperability.”

AC-Fleet™ is now available for purchase in black or white and is already under trial by multiple customers in the United States, Canada and Asia. It is easy to install with fewer cables, has a simple setup and configuration process using multi-carrier eSIM technology, and is low maintenance due to its streamlined software and remote cloud management.

