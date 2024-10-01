Green Plains Completes Sale of Birmingham, Alabama Unit Train Terminal

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that its subsidiary, Birmingham BioEnergy Partners, LLC has completed the sale of its unit train terminal in Birmingham, Ala. to Lincoln Terminal Company, LLC. The proceeds of the sale were used to repay the outstanding balance of the Green Plains Partners term loan due July 20, 2026.

“We are pleased to have completed the sale of the unit train terminal in Birmingham, helping to eliminate the remaining partnership debt,” commented Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This transaction further strengthens our balance sheet and helps us to achieve the simplification and cost savings we anticipated after the buy-in of Green Plains Partners in January.”

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence™ and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.