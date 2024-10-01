Aleutian Capital Group Advises MSE Supplies, LLC in its Partnership with Bertram Capital Management, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aleutian Capital Group (“Aleutian”) is pleased to announce Bertram Capital’s (“Bertram”) successful investment in MSE Supplies, LLC (“MSE”). Aleutian acted as the exclusive advisor to MSE throughout the entire transaction process, providing comprehensive advisory services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MSE has established itself as a preferred supplier of advanced materials, laboratory equipment, and customized solutions, catering to both research and production needs. MSE serves over 30,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including universities, research institutions, and private corporations. With a catalog of over 10,000 active products, MSE is committed to delivering exceptional quality, value, and customer service. Their innovative products are recognized as industry standards in the field of laboratory research.

Aleutian’s managing director, Ji Sang Lee, led the engagement with MSE Supplies, facilitating the successful transaction. “Aleutian’s advisory played a pivotal role in facilitating our partnership with Bertram. Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to understanding the unique attributes of our business were essential in helping us identify the ideal partner. The Aleutian team supported us in making timely and effective decisions throughout the transaction,” said Dr. Ryan Du, Co-Founder of MSE Supplies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bertram, and we believe this collaboration will provide MSE Supplies with the resources to scale our operations and expand our product offerings to better serve our customers. Aleutian’s attention to detail and their expertise was crucial. Their entire team was extremely responsive from start to finish and their guidance was invaluable in helping us identify a partner who aligns with our long-term vision, while maintaining the core principles that have defined our company," said Dr. Samuel Zhu, Co-Founder of MSE Supplies.

About MSE Supplies

MSE Supplies is trusted by more than 30,000 customers from more than 2,000 research labs and innovative companies worldwide as a preferred supplier of advanced materials, lab equipment, and customized solutions for both research and production. For years, scientists, engineers, and procurement professionals around the world have trusted MSE Supplies’ products and services. From universities to research institutions and innovative companies, MSE Supplies has become synonymous with market-leading quality, customer service, and innovation. Visit www.msesupplies.com for more information.

About Aleutian Capital Group

Aleutian is a New York City based advisory group serving sellers and buyers of companies throughout North and South America, Asia, and Europe. Aleutian has expertise in technology, distribution, e-commerce, healthcare, aerospace, consumer, transportation, professional services, and industrial manufacturing industries. Our investment banking practice, through our broker-dealer Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. (Member FINRA/SIPC), provides services relating to advisory, capital raises, valuations, and recapitalizations. All securities are offered through Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., member FINRA and SIPC. Aleutian is a division of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., member FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.aleutiancapital.com.