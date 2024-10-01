Great Neck Water Pollution Control Increases Efficiency with Xylem Technology

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District recently added the Xylem Vue powered by GoAigua digital platform to receive a comprehensive, unified view of its wastewater collection system. Learn more during WEFTEC in Xylem booth #4429, October 7-9 in New Orleans. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District recently added the Xylem Vue powered by GoAigua digital platform to receive a comprehensive, unified view of its wastewater collection system. Learn more during WEFTEC in Xylem booth #4429, October 7-9 in New Orleans. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York’s Great Neck Water Pollution Control District has taken a significant step to optimize their wastewater management systems and equipment by partnering with Xylem.

The wastewater district has chosen to simplify the design of key assets across their system. Updated, modern designs of lift stations that incorporated Xylem’s Flygt pumps have reduced the number of pump types on hand over the last eight years.

Recently, Great Neck added the Xylem Vue powered by GoAigua digital platform. The software and analytics platform, which standardizes and integrates data from any source, has provided the district with a comprehensive, unified view of its wastewater collection system. Great Neck’s team can view data from three separate supervisory control and data acquisition systems on the same dashboard to simplify operations and provide crucial information during daily work, repairs and storm events.

“Our goal is to empower our teams with the best tools and technologies available,” said Christopher Murphy, Great Neck Water Pollution Control District Superintendent. “These solutions enhance and simplify our operational capabilities and also align perfectly with our vision of a smarter, more resilient wastewater system.”

Attendees can learn how Great Neck is simplifying and streamlining operations, maintenance, and data to serve Long Island’s population on Monday, October 7 from 1-1:30 p.m. at the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) in New Orleans.

Xylem’s booth #4429 will showcase how innovative solutions can help utilities and industrial users of water improve water/wastewater treatment, management, conservation and reuse.

