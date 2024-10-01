Cracker Barrel Cheese Partners With Bravo Star, Craig Conover, to Celebrate 70 Years of Rich and Bold Cheese

Craig Conover and Lauren Clark, Culinary Manager at Lactalis Heritage Dairy, holding the Holiday Board in celebration of the Cracker Barrel Cheese 70th anniversary. (Photo: Business Wire)

Craig Conover and Lauren Clark, Culinary Manager at Lactalis Heritage Dairy, holding the Holiday Board in celebration of the Cracker Barrel Cheese 70th anniversary. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cracker Barrel Cheese, the rich and bold cheese brand, is thrilled to celebrate its 70th anniversary by partnering with Southern Charm Bravo star, Craig Conover, to create impressive seasonal charcuterie boards that are sure to impress this holiday season. The pair teamed up to create three signature charcuterie boards that will elevate any gathering this fall and holiday season, the Holiday Board, the Impressive Board, and the Celebration Board.

"As someone who’s been a longtime fan of Cracker Barrel Cheese, teaming up for the brand’s 70th anniversary is truly an honor," said Bravo star, Craig Conover. "Whether I'm snacking on Cracker Barrel during the day or having it be the star of my charcuterie boards at holiday parties, Cracker Barrel Cheese always brings people together with great food. I can’t wait for everyone to try the delicious board we’ve created that is sure to impress this holiday season.”

Cheese lovers can recreate Cracker Barrel Cheese and Conover’s must-have holiday board at home this season using the following recipe.

The Holiday Board:

What You Need

Vermont Sharp White & Gouda Cubes

Raincoast Crisps Cranberry Nut Crackers

Dried Cranberries

Large Green Olives

Red Grapes

Pistachios

Pomegranate Seeds

Iberico Ham

Rosemary & Sage Garnish

Let's Make It

First, space ingredients evenly across a wooden board or serving platter. Then arrange the cheese across the board, leaving space for the remaining ingredients. After the cheese, place the crackers and ham. Lastly, fill in any remaining gaps with the fruit and rosemary and sage garnish.

“Cracker Barrel Cheese was founded out of a passion for creating the highest-quality cheese, and that dedication continues 70 years later," said Amanda Vaal, Brand Director at Cracker Barrel Cheese. "Using the same proprietary heirloom starter cultures for more than half a century gives our award-winning cheese its rich and bold flavor. Partnering with Craig Conover to celebrate this milestone anniversary brings a touch of elegance and fun to holiday hosting, making it even more special.”

Cracker Barrel Cheese kicked off its 70th year strong with its most recent summer partnership with Hampton Water Wine and Joel Gott Wines to celebrate the start of summer with the brand’s award-winning cheeses expertly paired with equally exceptional wine. The brand also recently launched its artisan flavors, Truffle Cheddar and Dill Havarti, which complement Cracker Barrel’s robust lineup of over 17 delicious flavors, available in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats.

For more information on Cracker Barrel Cheese and to recreate their signature charcuterie boards at home, visit www.CrackerBarrelCheese.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @crackerbarrelcheese.

About Cracker Barrel Cheese

Founded in 1954, Cracker Barrel Cheese was born from a love of quality cheese and a passion for cheddar-making. Using the same proprietary heirloom starter cultures for more than half a century gives this award-winning cheese its rich and bold flavor. Available across the United States, Cracker Barrel cheese features over 17 delicious flavors in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats to meet the standards of the most sophisticated of palates.

Cracker Barrel Cheese is perfect for everyday snacking and those special occasions where impressions matter most! Backed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy with a history and expertise rooted in creating world-class award-winning dairy and leading quality standards. Visit www.crackerbarrelcheese.com.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers a strong, well-regarded portfolio of dairy products in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Londonderry, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.stonyfield.com, www.siggis.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.