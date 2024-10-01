Thuma To Open Showroom In Marina District of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Francisco-based Thuma, a modern design company specializing in furniture and home goods, has signed a lease with City Center Realty Partners for the brand’s second-ever showroom in San Francisco’s Marina District.

The 4,200 square foot showroom for Thuma follows the 2024 opening of the brand’s flagship location at 99 Wooster Street in SoHo, New York City. Similar to the SoHo flagship, the San Francisco showroom will act as a center of local hospitality within the Marina District, a vibrant neighborhood and central location for shopping and dining. Thuma’s San Francisco showroom is expected to open in 2025.

Thuma's new retail destination on Chestnut Street is located on a vibrant corner in a two-story building built in 1907 and full of architectural character. The building is owned by City Center Realty Partners.

"Thuma is an exceptional business that adds a complementary offering to Chestnut Street's perfect mix of eateries, retailers and neighborhood shops. This thriving location is part of our growing collection of retail and other properties in San Francisco and around the Bay Area," said City Center Realty Partners CEO Sig Anderson.

City Center Realty Partners acquired the building in December 2024. Cushman Wakefield represented City Center Realty Partners, and Newmark represented the tenant in the lease agreement.

About Thuma

Thuma is a modern design company specializing in furniture and home essentials, creating elevated design for thoughtful living. Thuma was developed to reflect a love for lounge and leisure - an appreciation for thoughtful craftsmanship, modern convenience and a less-is-more design ethos. With a dedication to impeccable quality, an eco-conscious process and a mindful-always approach to material and craft, Thuma believes quality time enjoyed at home is the ultimate luxury. For more information, visit www.thuma.co.

About City Center Realty Partners

City Center Realty Partners, LLC is a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm, specializing in integrated development and redevelopment for an evolving world. Nationwide, CCRP has developed and acquired more than $2 billion of life science, retail, office and mixed-use properties. For more information visit their website here.