Cushman & Wakefield Names CoStar Group as National CRE Data Provider in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, today announced an agreement with Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world’s largest commercial real estate services firms, for its services in Canada. Cushman & Wakefield has chosen CoStar to be its primary commercial real estate information provider in Canada – connecting CRE professionals with up to date, verified information on properties across markets, including lease and sales comps, for sale and for lease listings, tenants, occupancies, concessions, high-quality visual content, news and market and submarket analytics. The partnership bolsters Cushman & Wakefield’s research capabilities to help brokers better serve their clients, close more deals and earn more commissions.

CoStar will serve as Cushman & Wakefield’s national property data source in Canada, supplementing the proprietary data collected and managed through the firm’s internal database. CoStar is the preferred source for data among all but one leading commercial real estate brokerage firm in Canada. Cushman & Wakefield’s 600 Canada-based employees will now have access to the largest and most comprehensive global commercial real estate data and analytics platform, with insights on properties and spaces across office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hotel and life sciences nationally, including in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

“We’ve worked with Cushman & Wakefield’s professionals in the United States for over 30 years and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our partnership in Canada,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Together, CoStar will help Cushman & Wakefield's talented brokers do more deals and generate higher commissions. We believe access to CoStar will allow them to better serve their clients, generate more leads, increase commissions, uncover new listing opportunities and boost productivity for Cushman & Wakefield’s growing team in Canada. Our goal is to streamline processes and build advanced technology to allow brokers and clients to succeed, and we are looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish together with one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the world.”

CoStar’s platform offers brokers, professionals and users direct access to property data enabling quick outputs for the needs of Cushman & Wakefield’s professionals and clients. CoStar equips an in-depth suite of services that will benefit Cushman & Wakefield users, including the ability to generate property surveys, search tenant and owner data by property, and search across property types and geographies.

“Our relentless pursuit of excellence at Cushman & Wakefield drives our team to consistently seek tools that can maximize productivity, efficiency and collaboration,” said Allison Marsales, President, Advisory, Canada, Cushman & Wakefield. “Expanding our existing partnership with CoStar delivers several benefits, including aligning our Canadian professionals with those in the U.S., offering access to data across a multitude of property types and allowing our teams to work more efficiently. Bringing this platform, which we have used in the U.S. for more than two decades, to our Canadian teams will allow us to better serve our clients.”

CoStar Group maintains a robust presence in Canada, tracking data, leases, listings, tenants, owners and analytics on over 300K properties in the country with 80+ dedicated researchers. Last year, it launched its flagship rental search tool, Apartments.com, in Canada, and CoStar Group analysts consistently provide expert commentary and analysis on the real estate industry in all major Canadian markets.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attracted over 183 million monthly average unique visitors in the second quarter of 2024. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.