Onboarded Launches AI-Powered Compliance Solution for Salesforce, Redefining Staffing and Recruiting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onboarded, a leader in compliance and onboarding technology, today announced the launch of Onboarded for Salesforce, a groundbreaking solution designed specifically for the staffing and recruiting industry.

The industry faces significant challenges with compliance management, leading to operational bottlenecks and high candidate churn. Onboarded for Salesforce directly addresses these issues by embedding an AI-enhanced compliance engine within Salesforce, automating and centralizing onboarding processes to drastically reduce manual work and ensure compliance.

“There are tasks best left to AI, and then there's the irreplaceable value of human connections,” said Mike Johnson, CEO of Onboarded. “Onboarded for Salesforce lets AI handle the tedious compliance work so recruiters can focus on people. The future belongs to companies that prioritize personal connections while leveraging AI to do the heavy lifting.”

Key Features and Benefits

Drive Sales & Recruiter Efficiency: An embedded rules engine dynamically surfaces the right onboarding tasks and requirements automatically, reducing the operational and compliance burden on recruiters.

Centralize Candidate Data (Source of Truth): By centralizing candidate onboarding data within the Salesforce platform, businesses achieve complete visibility into all aspects of the onboarding process, with actionable insights that drive better decision-making and outcomes.

Bolster the Customer & Candidate 360 (C360): Onboarded brings the full employee onboarding lifecycle into Salesforce, enabling businesses to activate, upskill, retain, and redeploy candidates indefinitely, enhancing both customer and candidate experiences.

Streamline Workflows & Operations: Leveraging native Salesforce technology, Onboarded creates automated workflows and streamlined processes that reduce manual effort and improve operational efficiency.

Maintain Compliance; Mitigate Risk: The embeddable compliance engine monitors and ensures adherence to complex compliance requirements across various use cases, safeguarding businesses from potential regulatory risks.

Impact on the Industry

By expanding into Salesforce, Onboarded is set to transform how staffing and recruiting firms manage their compliance obligations. This solution not only mitigates risks but also significantly improves operational efficiency, offering a strategic advantage in a highly competitive market.

Looking Ahead

Onboarded is committed to ongoing innovation and plans to expand its offerings into additional ecosystems. The company is also enhancing its AI capabilities to ensure that its solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients. Future updates will focus on further simplifying compliance management and expanding the platform's capabilities to support broader market needs.

About Onboarded

Onboarded was founded with the mission to redefine labor compliance and onboarding. The platform transforms what was once a tedious, compliance-heavy task into a streamlined, engaging, and compliant experience. With a focus on AI innovation, security, and privacy, Onboarded empowers staffing and recruiting companies to onboard employees quickly and effectively within their existing systems.

