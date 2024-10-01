State Street Extends ETF Servicing Relationship with VanEck

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced an extension of its exchange traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund servicing relationship with VanEck, a leading global asset management firm. The new, extended agreement includes comprehensive support for VanEck’s expanding range of ETF funds, and reflects State Street’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and enhanced services to meet the dynamic demands of the global ETF marketplace.

“We’re thrilled to further deepen our longstanding partnership with VanEck, a respected leader in the ETF space,” said Joerg Ambrosius, president of Investment Services for State Street. “The renewal underscores our firm’s commitment to delivering industry leading ETF servicing solutions, and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate our flexibility and commitment to assist them in achieving their product and asset class expansion goals.”

The relationship builds on a foundation that began several years ago and has evolved into State Street being a full service provider for VanEck’s global ETF and mutual fund servicing needs, including digital asset ETFs. In 2021, State Street announced it had been appointed as Administrator and Transfer Agent of the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL), and more recently, the firm was appointed as Administrator, Transfer Agent and Cash Custodian for the VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV).

“This strengthened partnership highlights the shared commitment to providing superior solutions and maintaining the high standards clients expect,” said John Crimmins, chief financial officer for ETFs and mutual funds at VanEck. “Extending our relationship with State Street is key as we continue to focus on innovating and growing our ETF offerings.”

For over 30 years, State Street has continuously innovated to support what has become a $13.5 trillion ETF marketplace. Today, State Street is the largest ETF administrator in the world with more than 2,800 ETFs serviced in 13 countries and provides fully integrated global ETF servicing capabilities1. State Street’s ETF servicing business allows clients to engage easily and efficiently with the growing ETF market by leveraging its efficient proprietary technology and global operating model. State Street’s solutions enable clients to launch ETFs that align with industry best practices at every stage, regardless of structure or model.

