IHOP Is Bringing Weekends to the Weekdays to Celebrate the New Value-Driven House Faves Menu in Partnership With Rock Band LOVERBOY

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, IHOP® announced it’s bringing the weekend to the weekday by inviting guests to enjoy its new House Faves menu every Monday through Friday from 7am-10pm, for just $6. IHOP prides itself on listening and reacting to guest feedback quickly; knowing customers are constantly looking for more ways to save when dining out with their families, the brand curated its House Faves menu with some of its best-selling breakfast items for guests to enjoy for just $6.

To launch the new value-driven menu, IHOP has teamed up with one of Canada’s greatest rock exports, LOVERBOY, to create a new version of their iconic song, “Working for the Weekend” – only now, everyone’s “Working for the Weekday.” The partnership comes to life via a bespoke music video, in which IHOP’s very own Syrup Caddies perform the re-recorded song and star in a remake of the original, classic music video. The video highlights IHOP’s new weekday House Faves menu items, including Buttermilk Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, French Toast, and more.

“Working with IHOP to bring our song to life in a fresh, innovative way has been such a rewarding experience,” said Mike Reno, lead singer of LOVERBOY. “We have always loved going to IHOP and enjoying breakfast together as a band, so being able to have our work featured in the House Faves campaign is a dream come true.”

IHOP aims to be a place where families can visit throughout the week and enjoy a delicious meal during the big or little moments. From acing a test to scoring the game-winning basket, IHOP’s House Faves menu has something for everyone in the family to celebrate. That’s why the brand has also partnered with one of America’s favorite moms, Julie Bowen, to join the House Faves campaign. As someone who juggles many hats, Julie Bowen celebrates weekday moments at IHOP, where her family can sit down and enjoy a meal together.

“With over 70% of IHOP orders including a breakfast item, we are leaning into some of our most beloved breakfast favorites and having a good time doing so thanks to new brand partner Julie Bowen, plus LOVERBOY’s custom remake of their classic single, just for IHOP,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, at IHOP. “By leveraging a nostalgia-inducing ‘blast from the past’ to further drive home IHOP’s value proposition, we’re showing guests that everything we do, every decision we make, is for them.”

IHOP’s House Faves menu includes the following four items for just $6 each:

Breakfast Faves Combo (2x2x2): Two of IHOP’s fluffy, world-famous buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.

A ham, jack & cheddar, and white cheese sauce omelette, served with 2 of IHOP's fluffy, world-famous buttermilk pancakes.

One slice of Classic Thick 'N Fluffy French Toast, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, and two eggs.

One slice of Classic Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, and two eggs. House Scramble with Hash Brown: Eggs scrambled with chopped hickory-smoked bacon and jack & cheddar cheese. Served with crispy hash browns.

The brand is excited to introduce its new House Faves menu, driving home the current value needs of guests nationwide. For more information on IHOP’s House Faves menu or to find the nearest restaurant, please visit IHOP.com. To check out IHOP’s new song with LOVERBOY, “Working for the Weekday,” please visit IHOP’s Instagram, @IHOP.

*IHOP’s House Faves Menu is now available at participating locations nationwide for $6 ($7 in some locations). Limited time at participating restaurants in the U.S. only. Dine-in only. No substitutions. Not valid with other discounts or promotions. Tax and gratuity excluded. Prices may vary, including in Alaska and Hawaii.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2024, there are 1,811 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT LOVERBOY

With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, LOVERBOY has sold more than 15 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s Keep It Up and 1985’s Lovin’ Every Minute of It. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

