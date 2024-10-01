Boston Medical Center Health System Welcomes Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center into Health System

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Medical Center Health System today announced that Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center are officially operating as part of its health system, stabilizing compassionate and equitable care at both hospitals.

“ Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center are invaluable resources in their communities,” said Alastair Bell, MD, President & CEO of BMC Health System. “ We are proud today to welcome the patients and communities served by both hospitals into our health system. Together, with the highly skilled clinicians and staff at each hospital, we will work to ensure stability and as seamless a transition as possible for patients, with a long-term focus on sustainability across our health system.”

Over the past several weeks, BMC Health System has been meeting with the leadership of Good Samaritan and St. Elizabeth’s, preparing employees to join the health system, and putting plans in place to minimize disruption to patient care during the transition. Patients at Good Samaritan and St. Elizabeth’s can continue receiving care in their communities with their trusted providers.

The integration of the two hospitals with BMC Health System builds on Boston Medical Center’s existing clinical relationship with St. Elizabeth’s and deep presence in Brockton through the Brockton Behavioral Health Center. The integration also maintains access and continuity of care for the many members of the health system’s WellSense Health Plan, who are patients at Good Samaritan and St. Elizabeth’s.

