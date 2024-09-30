GreenPan™ and Chef Bobby Flay Partner to Create an All-New Cookware and Cutlery Collection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cook like Bobby Flay! The award-winning creators of PFAS-free ceramic nonstick, GreenPan™, have partnered with Bobby Flay, chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and television personality, to create an all-new collection of cookware and cutlery to bring pro cooking home. The new line features stainless steel, cast iron, PFAS-free ceramic nonstick, enameled Dutch ovens and more, all with thoughtful details that matter, affordably priced and launched Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Target stores, Target.com, and GreenPan’s website: greenpan.us.

Bobby Flay™ by GreenPan™ has everything home cooks need from professional stainless steel to worry-free ceramic nonstick, pre-seasoned cast iron and hand sharpened stainless-steel cutlery. The new collection is designed to offer professional performance at affordable prices for home cooks, grill masters, and self-designated chefs.

“I worked with GreenPan, the pioneers of healthy nonstick, to create my new collection. It’s packed with all the must-haves that I expect when cooking. This is cookware and cutlery to help you make the most of your time in the kitchen.” -Bobby Flay, celebrity chef, cookbook author, and television host

Bobby Flay emphasizes the importance of getting out there, learning by doing and encourages creating dishes for people you love. Cooks are at their best when they’re not overthinking it, which is why GreenPan and Bobby Flay thought of all the details with this collection. These pans are filled with smart touches that make cooking easier, better, and fun. The collection includes the following innovative products:

Stainless Steel Collection – The Best of Both Worlds

These ultra-tough pans are built for pro cooking right at home. Crafted from professional grade 3-ply stainless steel, these uncoated pans feature a powerful aluminum core for precise heat control, plus frypans with a PFAS-free ceramic nonstick interior for sticky dishes. The collection includes: 3.5-Quart Chef’s Pan with Lid ($49.99), 12" Fry Pan with Lid, ($59.99), 2-Piece Fry Pan Set ($59.99), 10-Piece Cookware Set ($199.99), and 12-Piece Cookware Set ($249.99).

PFAS-Free Professional Grade Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Collection, available in graphite grey, cream, oxford blue (Target exclusive), and black

A marriage of GreenPan’s innovative thinking and Bobby’s passion for food, this collection features an aluminum core and Thermolon™, the first and best PFAS-free nonstick. Available in four colors, oxford blue is exclusive to Target. The collection includes: 2.5-Quart Saucepan ($39.99), 8" Fry Pan ($24.99), 2-Piece Fry Pan Set ($49.99), 4.5-Quart Sauté Pan with Lid ($59.99), 12-Piece Cookware Set ($179.99), and 13-Piece Cookware Set (229.99).

Built to Last - Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Collection

The ultra-tough cast iron cookware collection delivers the perfect golden-brown finish, world-class searing, and timeless down-home baking. Collection includes: 10" Fry Pan ($29.99), 12" Fry Pan ($34.99), 11" Square Grill Pan with Dual Handles and Spouts ($34.99), and an innovative Reversible Double Burner Griddle/Grill with Dual Handles ($39.99).

Stainless Steel Cutlery

Make your prep work simple with Bobby Flay. These ultra sharp, hand-sharpened stainless steel knives have a flowing Damascus design and hand-finished wood and polymer handles that perform in any kitchen. The cutlery collection includes: 8" Chef’s Knife with Sheath ($29.99), 2-Piece Set ($39.99), 3-Piece Set ($49.99), and 13-Piece Knife Block Set ($159.99).

Beautiful - Enameled 5.5-Quart Dutch Ovens

The most essential tool in any kitchen, this design is great for mastering Bobby’s ropa vieja, frying chicken, perfecting your carnitas, and so much more. Designed to retain heat during cooking, features self-basting lid, created for all stove tops, including induction. Available in two colors: cream and oxford blue ($79.99).

ABOUT GREENPAN™

Founded in 2007, GreenPan™ introduced the world to ceramic nonstick cookware. A Belgian cookware and small electrics brand with an international reputation, GreenPan’s signature Thermolon™ coating is manufactured without the use of PFAS, PFOA or any of the other toxic chemicals used to make traditional nonstick pans and nonstick small appliances. For more information, visit their website: www.greenpan.us/

Bobby Flay™ by GreenPan™ high-resolution images, courtesy of GreenPan: https://brandfolder.com/s/mkrm8k47njqq7vk7gh8jmv5g