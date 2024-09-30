Alliant Insurance Services Announces Key Partnership with The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services and Confie, an Alliant company, have joined forces as Key Partners with The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to community engagement and philanthropy across the insurance industry. This collaboration will provide additional resources and support for a range of critical causes in communities nationwide.

“IICF has a powerful and longstanding record of supporting local communities through service and financial contributions, which aligns directly with our mission and values,” said Diana Kiehl, Chief Administrative Officer, Alliant Insurance Services. “We look forward to finding and creating new opportunities to help make a positive difference in our industry and our world.”

This partnership also will further enhance Alliant’s breadth of existing charitable initiatives. Key programs at Alliant include March Madness “Brackets for a Cause,” which raises funds to combat cancer and other chronic diseases, and its annual World Food Derby, held in conjunction with World Food Day, aimed at eliminating global hunger and supporting at-risk communities nationwide. Alliant is also engaged in a wide range of local office initiatives that focus on improving the communities where employees live and work.

“Through our partnership with IICF, Alliant will have access to a broader network of charitable opportunities, further enhancing our ability to make a significant impact,” Kiehl continued. “Together, we'll create new possibilities for meaningful change, strengthening the bonds between our industry and the communities we serve.”

In addition to the Key Partnership, seven Alliant employees have been appointed to serve on IICF boards. They are:

Governor’s Board : Bill Mecklenburg, Senior Managing Director, Alliant Underwriting Solutions

: Bill Mecklenburg, Senior Managing Director, Alliant Underwriting Solutions Western Division Board : Carol Newman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Confie

: Carol Newman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Confie Midwest Division Board : Joseph La Rocco, Senior Vice President, Alliant Specialty

: Joseph La Rocco, Senior Vice President, Alliant Specialty Eastern Division Board : Ashley De Paola, Executive Vice President, Alliant Americas

: Ashley De Paola, Executive Vice President, Alliant Americas Women in Insurance Conference Team : Courtney Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Alliant Specialty

: Courtney Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Alliant Specialty Idea Council : Aaisha Hamid, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

: Aaisha Hamid, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Environmental Board: Diana Kiehl, Chief Administrative Officer

The IICF brings together the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through volunteerism, grants, and leadership. Founded in 1994, IICF works to support communities by funding and organizing various philanthropic initiatives that address critical needs such as education, health, safety, and disaster relief. IICF's mission is to help communities and enrich lives through the collective efforts of the insurance industry.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations.

Alliant is also widely recognized as a leading destination for top-tier brokerage talent in the U.S. With the advantage of being majority employee-owned, we attract brokers across a diverse spectrum of disciplines who are eager to advance their careers. These professionals choose Alliant for our greater autonomy, unparalleled resources, and a unique equity ownership opportunity. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, Alliant maintains an impressive 99% producer retention rate and has earned Forbes’ prestigious title of one of America’s Best Large Employers.

Visit us at alliant.com. #Alliant4Others