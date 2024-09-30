Trilliant Partners with Milton Hydro Services Inc. to Deliver Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sub-metering Solutions and Elevate the Customer Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, has announced a new partnership with Milton Hydro Services Inc. (MHSI), a subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc. in Ontario, Canada. MHSI empowers its customers through innovative energy management services and solutions now and throughout the energy transition.

The agreement marks the inception of a community-wide sub-metering program powered by Trilliant’s Smart Building platform to provide an enhanced customer experience and energy savings opportunities.

Sub-metering is an energy management solution for multi-tenant buildings where each unit is individually metered. As a result, customers only pay for their own energy usage and can benefit from their individual conservation efforts. Property managers also benefit through more predictable electricity costs for common areas, lower operating expenses, and reduced maintenance fees.

Sub-metering is proven to promote energy efficiency in multi-tenant environments, with the average reduction in electricity usage after implementation estimated to be up to 40 percent.

MHSI will leverage Trilliant’s turnkey design engineering, logistics, project management, and professional data and field services to deliver the solution to its customers.

As the industry leader in sub-metering solutions, Trilliant employs both wired and wireless sub-metering solutions within residential and commercial multi-unit buildings to optimize assets, reduce risk, and maximize performance.

“ We believe in empowering our customers to manage and control their utility costs through increased access to energy efficient products and services,” said Jason Edwards, Vice President at MHSI. “ We’re excited to leverage Trilliant’s global expertise to increase energy conservation and optimization opportunities across all markets.”

“ Sub-metering allows for a vital connection between consumers and energy service providers, building a culture of conservation while adding the ability to take part directly in saving energy and other exciting initiatives,” said Steven Lupo, Managing Director, Canada and USA for Trilliant. “ Together with Trilliant, Milton Hydro was first to spearhead the adoption of wireless AMI metering in Canada. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Milton to once again lead the utility market with innovative products and services that deliver definitive value to their customers. We’re delighted to support Milton as it introduces this meaningful program to customers.”

Secure sub-metering platform for new buildings and retrofit projects

Trilliant’s Smart Buildings platform is specifically designed to support a variety of energy, industrial, and municipal applications worldwide. The scalable and secure platform is managed by Trilliant’s UnitySuite® software, which provides comprehensive data management, analytics, and outcomes, and is capable of integrating with electric, water, and thermal metering devices. Further, the platform easily expands to support a host of current and future IoT applications and sensors including leak detection, air quality sensors, and lighting controls — all on one common user interface and experience.

For more information about Trilliant’s Sub-Metering Solution:

For more information about MHSI’s sub-metering program, contact info@miltonhydroservices.com.

About Milton Hydro Services Inc.

Within the Milton Hydro Holdings Inc. group of companies, Milton Hydro Services Inc. is developing new businesses and services to meet the ever-evolving opportunities and challenges within the growing unregulated energy marketplace.

We are driving and enabling the energy transition to the electrification of everything through forward-thinking and leading-edge products, services, and methodologies. Milton Hydro Services Inc. thrives on new ideas, innovation, growth, and challenging the status quo of what the electric industry can be. Our Vision is to Build a Utility Reimagined; To Power a Brighter Future.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com.