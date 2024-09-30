Aethon United Announces Completion of Amended Credit Agreement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aethon United BR LP (“Aethon United,” “we,” “us” or “our”) on September 27, 2024 entered into an Amendment No. 18 (the “Amendment”) to that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of July 1, 2016, with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent (the “Administrative Agent”), and certain lenders and issuing banks party thereto (as amended by the Amendment, and as further amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Credit Agreement”).

The Amendment, among other things, (i) reaffirmed the $1.15 billion borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments under the Credit Agreement at $1.0 billion and (ii) extended the Credit Agreement’s maturity date to September 27, 2029.

The foregoing summaries and descriptions of the Credit Agreement and the Amendment do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment.

About Aethon United

Aethon United is a natural gas company primarily engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of natural gas properties and is one of the largest privately held producers in the Haynesville Basin of East Texas and North Louisiana. Our vertically integrated strategy drives peer-leading operating margins and significant cash flow assurance with more than 800 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and over 1.75 Bcf/d of treating capacity. Aethon’s large, concentrated position in the Haynesville, proximity to Gulf Coast markets, scalable development program and low-cost midstream access provides one of the lowest cost structures and lower emissions profiles among natural gas producers in the Lower 48. Aethon United is managed by Aethon Energy Management.

About Aethon Energy Management

Aethon Energy Management is a private investment firm and registered investment adviser that manages closed-end funds and joint ventures focused on acquiring, operating, and developing onshore energy resources across North America. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Aethon and its affiliates have deployed more than $9 billion over a 34-year track record while generating attractive returns for its fund investors across multiple commodity price cycles. Aethon’s vertically integrated strategy provides capital efficient growth, combined with disciplined risk management to support cash flow assurance. Today, Aethon is a leading, low-emission operator and one of the largest private natural gas producers and suppliers to LNG facilities in the U.S., including more than 1,700 miles of pipeline infrastructure.

