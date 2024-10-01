APOLLO and FirstService Residential Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with FirstService Residential, North America’s largest residential property management company, to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for tenants across Alberta.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“Partnering with FirstService Residential Alberta gives APOLLO the chance to bring our innovative digital insurance solutions to a broader audience of residents across Canada,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “The simple solution our online portal offers allows tenants to access the coverage they need while reinforcing FirstService’s commitment to enhancing the communities they manage.”

FirstService Residential is recognized as North America's leading residential property management company, providing tailored management solutions to homeowners' associations, condominium boards, and multifamily properties. With a commitment to enhancing property values and delivering an exceptional resident experience, they bring decades of expertise to managing communities across Canada. Their partnership with APOLLO Insurance will streamline insurance access for residents, offering a fast and easy way to secure the coverage they need, while supporting FirstService Residential’s mission to elevate the everyday living experience.

“FirstService Residential is excited to collaborate with APOLLO to provide our residents with a simplified, and convenient way to manage their insurance needs,” said Glenne Manlig, President Alberta market. “This partnership helps us enhance the resident experience by giving them easy access to important services. APOLLO’s innovative approach also allows us to lighten the load for our property management teams and make day-to-day operations smoother and more efficient.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is a leading property management company, partnering with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of properties and improve the quality of life for residents. Our local professionals bring deep expertise and tailored solutions for every property type, ensuring that needs are anticipated and addressed effectively. With our extensive resources and service-first philosophy, we deliver cost-efficient solutions that simplify even the most complex challenges—helping you get the most from your budget. FirstService Residential is committed to making property management straightforward and stress-free.