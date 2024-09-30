CDK Extends Relationship With Sonic Automotive

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the extension of its agreement with Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), one of the nation’s largest automotive and powersports retailers, to provide its dealerships with the CDK Dealer Management System (DMS) and its Dealership Xperience Modern Retail Suite, a set of powerful software tools that connects the consumer-to-dealer buying journey into a single, unified transaction for a more satisfying experience.

By continuing this partnership with CDK, Sonic Automotive dealerships can leverage CDK artificial intelligence (AI) features to better engage with consumers. This includes predictive modeling that creates visibility into a customer’s propensity to buy based on their specific purchase cycles, machine learning that helps anticipate potential vehicle service opportunities, and the new CDK AI Virtual Assistant (AIVA) that provides consumers with hyper-personalized, human-like engagement with sales and service departments.

“The automotive retail industry is constantly evolving, and we are committed to providing our teammates and guests with cutting-edge tools that make the vehicle search, purchase, and service processes as seamless as possible,” said David B. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive. “Extending our partnership with CDK gives us access to forward-thinking innovation and scalable solutions to support that commitment and drive our business forward.”

As of 2024, CDK software is relied upon to power the operations of the majority of franchise dealerships in North America, including five of the six publicly held dealership groups in the U.S.

“We are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with Sonic Automotive as we continue to drive digital transformation across the industry with the depth and breadth of CDK software,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK. “CDK is uniquely positioned at the center of the automotive ecosystem, and our relationship with Sonic Automotive is a testament to the great work our team has done to help their dealerships thrive and grow with confidence as we invest to constantly evolve our solutions for our rapidly changing industry.”

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.

About Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable diversified automotive retail and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive and powersports retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in these categories. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive and powersports experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.