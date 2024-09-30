Faraday Future Announces Co-Creation with the First US-Canada Hanlin Cup Golf Classic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the Co-Creation cooperation with the First US-Canada Hanlin Cup Golf Classic. The two parties may explore more collaborative opportunities to enhance the brand influence of FF and the Faraday X (FX) brand.

The First US-Canada Hanlin Cup Golf Classic kicks-off on September 30 in Yorba Linda, California; the two-day event will be held at Yorba Linda Country Club and Black Gold Golf Club, with an awards ceremony held on October 1. This event is organized by the Chinese “Hanlin Cup” Golf Classic Committee and hosted by the Global Alumni Golf Alliance of Jilin University and the Southern California Chinese University Alumni Association. It is co-organized by several amateur golf clubs, including the Happy Valley Golf Club, Southern California Chinese Golf Club, Jilin Friends Golf Club, Angel Golf Club, and the Jilin University Los Angeles Alumni Association. Nearly 140 entrepreneurs, investors, and celebrities from the U.S., Canada, and China are scheduled to participate in this elite golf event.

The “Hanlin Cup” Golf Classic is a prestigious amateur golf event in China, having successfully hosted 15 tournaments since 2010. It aims to build a platform for elite alumni from various universities to connect, communicate, and share, promoting a spirit of knowledge, friendship, and service while advancing the healthy development of golf in Chinese universities.

In 2024, nearly 100 universities are planned to participate, with the organizing committee planning over 80 events and more than 6,000 alumni expected to compete, reaching hundreds of thousands of alumni circles and potentially setting new records for team and player participation. This well-known amateur golf tournament is officially entering the North American market. The first tournament will be held in Los Angeles, and the second tournament will be held in Vancouver, Canada.

“We are honored to have the Co-Creation cooperation with a prestigious business golf event that has significant influence in the Chinese American community,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “We look forward to exploring deeper cooperation opportunities in various fields with this organization.”

