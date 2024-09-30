Building Malaysia’s Recruitment Super App: Bossjob sees Doubled Growth in Employer and Jobseeker Registrations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recently, Bossjob announced a significant milestone in the Malaysian market, achieving doubled growth in both jobseeker registrations and employer sign-ups.

When it comes to global expansion, Southeast Asia has become a region impossible to overlook. Malaysia, in particular, stands out as a rising star with immense potential. In sectors like internet applications and services, many areas remain relatively untapped, offering a golden opportunity for businesses expanding into Malaysia.

Since August, Bossjob entered into a strategic partnership with the Hvala Group to assist them in finding top talent in Malaysia. As part of this collaboration, a dedicated Hvala recruitment section was launched on the Bossjob website and app. Additionally, Hvala rolled out an offline brand campaign, “Can You Serve?” at their stores, encouraging interested individuals to register on Bossjob and apply for roles. Hvala’s recruitment team engages directly with applicants via Bossjob’s chat feature, making the hiring process more efficient. This innovative approach has captured the attention of Malaysia’s youth.

Since the campaign’s launch, Bossjob has seen over a million impressions on its platform, with nearly 500 users applying for Hvala positions through the app’s chat function. Within the first week alone, three offers were extended, sparking buzz in the local job market.