Quality Collision Group Partners With Cana Capital to Construct New Stuart’s Paint & Body in Grapevine, Texas

The 24,000 sq ft facility will be dedicated to delivering OEM-certified repairs and exceptional service. (Photo: Business Wire)

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with prominent real estate development firm Cana Capital, Quality Collision Group has broken ground on the newest Stuart’s Paint & Body location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The project represents a significant expansion for Stuart’s Paint & Body, which has nearly 41 years of history in the area and was founded by local automotive legend Stuart Singer.

Stuart’s Paint & Body site in Grapevine, Texas, spans nearly 2.5 acres and is strategically positioned in Tarrant County, where more than 170,000 residents live within a five-mile radius. The state-of-the-art, 24,000-square-foot, two-story facility will offer various collision repair services. A covered canopy entrance will give Stuart’s customers a convenient pick-up and drop-off experience. The facility is slated to open in late 2025.

The location, situated at the busy intersection of Hwy 26 (17,936 vehicles per day) and Hwy 121 (129,487 cars per day), is in the Community Commercial business district of Grapevine, making it easily accessible to residents and commuters alike.

“We are thrilled to bring the newest Stuart’s Paint & Body facility to the community of Grapevine,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and Founder of Quality Collision Group. “This project represents our continued commitment to delivering exceptional OEM-certified collision repair services and expanding our footprint in the Metroplex. Partnering with Cana Capital allows us to leverage their expertise in real estate development to create a truly state-of-the-art facility.”

Quality Collision Group’s (QCG) strategic focus is on building the nation’s largest, most trusted OEM-certified collision repair organization through an acquisition strategy that maintains high standards and quality of service. The partnership with Cana Capital was a seamless fit.

Sam Nimri, CEO of Cana Capital, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Quality Collision Group on this flagship project in Grapevine. Our vision is to develop a facility that meets the highest quality and functionality standards and serves as a valuable addition to the community. This partnership is a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry.”

Sib Bahjat, Senior Partner at Net7 Brands, shared similar sentiments: “Our collaboration with Quality Collision Group is built on a foundation of shared values — excellence, innovation, and community impact. We are thrilled to contribute to a facility that will serve the people of Grapevine and set new benchmarks in the collision repair industry. This project aligns perfectly with our goal of supporting initiatives that bring lasting value to the automotive sector and local communities.”

About Net7 Brands

Net7 Brands is a private capital firm specializing in investments across various industries, including technology, real estate, and ventures. With a commitment to innovation and growth, Net7 Brands partners with leading companies to develop forward-thinking solutions and network-building ventures. Learn more about Net7 Brands at www.net7brands.com.

About Cana Capital

Cana Capital, a real estate development firm founded in 2017 by CEO Sam Nimri, is known for its innovative real estate development. With over 30 years of experience in large-scale international commercial projects, Nimri brings deep expertise in public-private partnerships. Under his leadership, Cana Capital has evolved into a diverse firm with over $600 million in deal flow.

Based in Dallas, TX, Cana Capital operates through five divisions: Cana Commercial, Cana Communities, Cana Homes, Cana Consulting, and Cana Auto, each specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors. Learn more about Cana Capital at www.canacapital.com or follow the firm on Instagram @cana_capital.

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is a network of top-tier collision repair centers focused on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. With 70 facilities across 10 states, QCG repairs vehicles to pre-accident conditions using OEM parts and procedures, ensuring a seamless experience.

Stuart’s Paint & Body, including the current Plano, TX location, embodies QCG’s “No Compromise” mindset by installing factory-fresh OE parts and calibrating them to manufacturer specifications. To learn more about Stuart’s Paint & Body, please visit stuartspaintandbody.com.