Henry Schein Builds Nearly 23,000 Hygiene Kits for Families Staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities Around the World

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that more than 2,300 Team Schein Members (TSMs) from around the world have joined together to build nearly 23,000 hygiene kits for families with children facing serious medical illnesses. TSMs built the kits as part of the Company’s fourth “We Care Global Challenge,” an initiative that aims to bring colleagues together under the shared mission of “helping health happen” for people and communities in need.

Intended to help provide hope, comfort, and care, the kits will be distributed to Ronald McDonald House Charities globally, in partnership with Heart to Heart International. Each kit contains personal hygiene and comfort items, including mouth rinse, toothpaste, floss picks, hand sanitizer, lotion, and more.

“A core component of our Company’s culture is fostering meaningful connections amongst Team Schein and supporting our local communities, and the We Care Global Challenge exemplifies that,” said Jennifer Kim Field, Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henry Schein. “We are pleased to have collaborated with Heart to Heart International and Ronald McDonald House Charities to make an impact on families around the world.”

TSMs in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, Ireland, and the UK assembled the kits at national sales meetings, local Company offices, and distribution centers. Click here to see Team Schein in action, packing care in every kit.

“Thank you to the Team Schein Members who assembled hygiene kits for the children and families we serve at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana,” said Anne Czarnecki, Regional Director of Programs and Operations for Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. “We are so fortunate to have caring partners who understand the tremendous need to support bright starts and healthy outcomes for children!”

Since Henry Schein’s inaugural We Care Global Challenge in 2018, the Company has partnered with Heart to Heart International under the shared mission of improving access to health care throughout the world.

“It is a pleasure to work alongside Team Schein Members to assemble hygiene kits that bring comfort and care to Ronald McDonald House families,” said Brian Sink, Vice President of Hygiene Programming, Heart to Heart International. “The team's compassion and positive energy make each kit-building event a truly inspiring experience.”

The We Care Global Challenge is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate citizenship program. Team Schein has built nearly 93,000 kits since the program’s inception, benefitting organizations including Save the Children, the German Breast Cancer Society, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Australia-based McGrath Foundation, and the American Cancer Society. More than 6,000 TSMs have participated in We Care Global Challenge events.

For more information about the We Care Global Challenge and Henry Schein’s commitment to supporting underserved and underrepresented communities, please visit www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein Cares

Founded in 1932 by Henry and Esther Schein, our Company has a rich history rooted in corporate citizenship. Their values inspired our commitment to innovation, leadership, and strong partnerships and serve as a driving force behind our ability to adapt to changing industry needs. Today, Henry Schein Cares, our global corporate citizenship program, aims to drive change through our five pillars: catalyzing health care access; advancing policies, solutions, and innovation; relationship building for change; empowering Team Schein; and sustaining the planet. Our purpose is to drive this positive change through the engagement of our constituents to help make the world healthier. By adhering to these pillars, we are committed to “doing well, by doing good” and recognize the importance of being accountable to the five constituents that make up the Company's Mosaic of Success — customers, suppliers, Team Schein Members, shareholders, and society at large.

To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.