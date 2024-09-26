o9 Partners With Li Auto to Enhance Its End-to-End Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Li Auto Inc., a growing electrical vehicle (EV) brand in China, has selected the o9 Digital Brain platform to support its sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply planning capabilities. The collaboration has already been successful, with the go-live of o9’s first capability of sales and operations planning (S&OP) just three months after the project kickoff.

Established in 2015, Li Auto forgoes the traditional dealership business model and sells vehicles directly to consumers (DTC) through mall kiosk “showrooms” for in-person viewings and test drives. Li Auto’s innovative supply chain model ensures quick and efficient service and delivery once its customers place orders.

Li Auto is committed to providing an excellent customer experience and has ambitious plans to become a leading AI-driven company. As the Chinese EV manufacturer grows very fast, it faces challenges in automating planning processes and conducting quick scenario simulations in the face of fast-evolving customer demand and fierce competition in the Chinese auto market.

To meet its business vision, Li Auto sought out a flexible planning platform to implement end-to-end planning and connect resources across its supply network, allowing teams to understand demand needs and collaborate in real-time. It selected the o9 Digital Brain platform due to its game changing Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG), AI-powered capabilities across Supply Chain Master Planning and Integrated Business Planning.

“As Li Auto embarks on an ambitious growth trajectory and plans to introduce new series in the years to come, we realized that utilizing a flexible planning platform is a critical component to reaching our goals,” said Dongxin Wang, IT Director at Li Auto. “With the o9 Digital Brain platform, we’re confident that we’ll be able to expedite planning processes, leverage advanced technology to inform planning decisions, and build a resilient supply chain to flexibly respond to market changes.”

“o9’s collaboration with Li Auto marks a major milestone in our growth in mainland China. We’re committed to providing world-class support across Li Auto’s planning needs and building a fast-to-deploy template for the new-EV industry within and beyond the China market,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. “We’re excited to play a pivotal role in Li Auto’s digital transformation and to support its journey to continue scaling its business.”

To learn more about o9, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.