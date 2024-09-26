ColoBarn Selects IvedaAI™ to Strengthen Data Center Security in Multiple US Regions

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global leader in cloud-based AI, today announces that ColoBarn, a prominent provider of colocation services in Arizona and Florida, has selected Iveda's advanced AI technology to bolster the physical security of its data centers. This strategic integration reinforces ColoBarn's commitment to maintaining and elevating its industry-leading security standards. By deploying IvedaAI™, ColoBarn is applying multiple AI analytics to exterior cameras for comprehensive security management, including intrusion detection, facial recognition, license plate recognition, and more. IvedaAI is providing real-time alerts, enhancing access control for both ColoBarn’s staff and its end-users.

The global data center colocation market is on track to grow significantly, with estimates suggesting it will increase from $57.2 billion in 2022 to $131.80 billion by 2030. As the demand for secure, reliable colocation services continues to rise, innovative solutions like IvedaAI will be crucial in meeting evolving security needs.

ColoBarn is enhancing its ability to be proactive in responding to potential security threats, ultimately streamlining operations and ensuring a secure environment for critical data infrastructure. The collaboration between Iveda and ColoBarn sets a new benchmark for best-in-class security in colocation services, as both companies continue to lead the way in digital transformation and technological innovation.

"At ColoBarn, where data lives, security is our utmost priority," said Mathew Shryver, CEO of ColoBarn. "By integrating Iveda’s AI technology, we are taking proactive steps to not only protect our clients' valuable data but also to set a new standard in colocation security. Iveda's expertise and innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled service and security to our customers."

David Ly, Iveda's CEO and founder, adds, "Iveda has always trusted ColoBarn with our own data, and I want to personally commend ColoBarn for trusting IvedaAI, to enhance the security of their data centers. By selecting our AI technology, ColoBarn is showcasing its role as true innovators and industry leaders. We are excited to partner with ColoBarn in setting new standards for safety and security in colocation services."

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) provides global solutions for cloud-based video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter most. Iveda’s technology delivers instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations worldwide to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of the digital transformation of cities across the globe, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices to support public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environmental preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.”

About ColoBarn

ColoBarn is a purpose-built Tier-3 carrier-neutral, stand-alone colocation data center providing mission-critical data center hosting and colocation services with the highest levels of security and support for diverse enterprise data infrastructures. With a focus on flexibility, ColoBarn allows clients to tailor their solutions to meet the needs of today, tomorrow, and the future. As a leader in high-quality hosting, ColoBarn offers high-speed connectivity combined with enterprise-grade security and performance, providing businesses with a stable and reliable foundation for their IT needs.