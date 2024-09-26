WellSky® Partners With Connect 211 to Improve Online Data Sharing and Make Community Resources Easier to Find

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced a new partnership with Connect 211, a modern search engine for community resources. The combined power of WellSky and Connect 211 will allow social services providers to better serve their communities with modern, mobile-friendly websites that make resource data easily searchable online.

Dialing 211 provides access to the most comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in the country, designated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and largely operated by nonprofits. There are over 200 agencies across the United States receiving more than 23 million requests for help every year. Information about available local social services is resource intensive to maintain, requiring regular updates and vigilance from local 211 contact centers to be current, comprehensive, and accurate.

“From starting out with a project to assist Washington 211 with their local needs to implementing a full-scale national service, we’ve been able to expand our reach to millions of people. We want to keep sharing these resources throughout every community,” said Skyler Young, Connect 211’s chief executive officer. “Our partnership with WellSky is more than just an integration agreement. It’s a collaboration that could help save lives around the country.”

The WellSky integration with Connect 211 allows organizations to display their social services provider data on a public-facing, easy-to-use online resource directory. The integration automatically sends data from a WellSky Community Services database to Connect 211. As information is updated in, or added to, WellSky Community Services, the online resource directory is updated automatically allowing community members to find the most up-to-date resources directly from their computers, tablets, or smartphones. It also enables organizations who work with vulnerable individuals to gain access to a professionally curated database of social service providers.

This new technology is easy for users to navigate, including those who may have limited language or technical proficiency. It leverages the latest web technologies to quickly display the most relevant sources to meet a visitor’s needs. Search categories and search suggestions can also be customized based on what is relevant to the unique needs of a community.

The service includes all setup and maintenance — there is no need for a web developer, and no IT work is required on the client’s end. There are also options to link and share search portals from anywhere, including websites, social media channels, SMS, and chatbots.

“WellSky technology is empowering 211 providers to address the social determinants of health that impact the physical, mental, and social well-being of individuals in their communities,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “This new partnership with Connect 211 is another step in the right direction to achieve a world where health is more equitable and more accessible. I'm excited to see what we can do together to achieve lasting outcomes.”

The WellSky-Connect 211 partnership comes at a time when using the right technology to improve care is critical. Over 60% of our health is impacted by social determinants of health like access to food, jobs, childcare, and housing. Addressing social influences at both the individual and population levels is essential to reducing health disparities.

To learn more about how WellSky’s dedication to high-quality community care translates in software solutions and services, visit WellSky.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Connect 211

Connect 211 is the modern search engine for community resources. We help 211s make their resource data easily searchable online, and generate revenue from making your database shareable with community partners. By following best practices for searching, we deliver a great experience for users. We decided to make our software open source to crowd-source future development, and also to prevent you getting stuck with one service provider. Connect 211 uses and supports open standards for data and communication tools, like the Human Services Data Specification (HSDS), so that you can be interoperable with as many community partners as possible.