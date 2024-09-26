Laser Photonics & Brokk Australia Partner to Bring Laser-Powered Robotic and Handheld Systems to Asia-Pacific Region

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, and Brokk, a leading provider of remote-controlled robotic machines for construction, tunneling, mining and process customers, announce the expansion of their technology partnership for collaboration in Australia.

Under the agreement, LPC and Brokk Australia plan to bring laser cleaning and cutting technology to the mining, tunneling, construction, metal processing, and military ecosystems in Australia, New Zealand and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. With their combined experience, LPC and Brokk Australia will apply their joint expertise to revolutionize the way contractors work while addressing the challenges of labor shortages and worker safety.

The deal follows the recent partnership between LPC and Brokk US on the integration of laser cleaning and cutting technology alongside remote-controlled robots. This innovative technology will provide a clear competitive advantage to its users by allowing operators to tackle heavy jobs in dangerous settings both effectively and safely.

“Laser Photonics is excited to expand our presence overseas with Brokk Australia,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “Our laser systems complement Brokk’s robotic machinery in handling challenging tasks, and we are proud to take our relationship further and collaborate abroad. We look forward to working together and providing Brokk equipment operators worldwide with advanced laser technology.”

Managing Director of Brokk Australia Ptd Ltd, Will Visser, added: “The Mining, military, and construction industries in Australia and New Zealand have a clear need for ergonomic and environmentally compliant systems to revolutionize operations. With this partnership, we will be working at the intersection of remote-controlled robotic equipment and surface processing with laser technology. Extending this initiative to our markets in Australia, New Zealand and across the Asia-Pacific region, we are committed to providing reliable, safe operating systems everywhere we provide solutions.”

For more information about the partnership, visit LPC at https://www.laserphotonics.com and Brokk at https://www.brokk.com/au.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Brokk, Inc. and Brokk Australia

Brokk, Inc., is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced remote-controlled demolition machines, popularly called “demolition robots.” Brokk is known for providing more effective, profit-enhancing and safer demolition. Since 1976, they’ve continued to push the limits for what is possible in remote-controlled demolition. For more information on Brokk Australia’s full line of remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments, visit https://www.brokk.com/au.

