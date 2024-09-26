Axis Insurance Expands Calgary Operations with Acquisition of Baker Insurance

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Insurance Managers Inc. (Axis Insurance) is excited to announce the acquisition of Baker Insurance, a respected property and casualty brokerage based in Calgary. This strategic move strengthens Axis’ presence in the region and enhances its ability to provide expert risk management solutions.

Founded in 1976 and rebranded as Baker Insurance Ltd. following its acquisition by Ed Baker in 2006, the company has established a strong reputation for managing complex risks, specializing in both corporate and private asset insurance. The company provides expert risk management and consultancy services, including risk assessments, claims management, and comprehensive operational reviews. Additionally, Baker Insurance offers specialized insurance solutions such as surety bonds, and inland marine coverage.

Ed and Colin Baker lead the commercial lines division, while Shelley and Tara focus on personal lines, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all client needs. Their expertise in handling difficult-to-place risks further enhances Axis' capabilities.

Axis Insurance is thrilled to welcome Baker Insurance into the team, expanding Axis’ national presence. Baker’s commitment to exceptional service and risk management aligns perfectly with Axis’ mission and values.

Axis Insurance is an award-winning brokerage serving local, national, and international clients with risk management and insurance services. Their professionals analyze business and personal risk to provide advice and solutions to mitigate, reduce, or transfer those risks. With roots dating back to 1928, and over 300 employees, Axis Insurance has emerged as a leading national brokerage, and one of the fastest growing brokerages in the country.

Axis is a full-service brokerage firm specializing in commercial, life, employee benefits, and wealth advisory services. They are dedicated to delivering superior risk analysis and expert advice, creating tailored solutions that effectively manage, minimize, and transfer risk.

Axis’ journey to over $380 million in written premium has been driven by twelve strategic acquisitions and strong organic growth, fueled by the success of 16 specialized practice groups. In addition to their core offerings, Axis has strategically invested in innovative companies, expanding their solutions to better serve clients.

Driven by a strong corporate culture, employees at Axis have the opportunity to own equity in the firm, fostering top performance and enabling them to share in the company’s success.